A wreck Monday morning involving three vehicles, one towing a trailer, injured three on at the intersection of Highways 84 West and 28.
Tekeela Russell, 39 of Rose Hill, was turning out of Mac’s convenience store and into the intersection of Highway 84 and Highway 28 while a truck was also turning, she said.
“It was too late. I couldn't do anything once I saw the truck,” she said.
Kole Hill, 28 of Laurel was driving a white Ford F-150 that was towing a trailer when he struck Russell’s driver-side door. Donnice Hutto, 57 of Laurel was driving a brown Toyota Tacoma that flipped.
He suffered “moderate head injuries,” officials said, and was transported by EMServ Ambulance to Forrest General Hospital. Russell had one passenger and both were transported by EMServ later for minor injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Calhoun and Hebron volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene of the crash. The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
