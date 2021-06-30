For the third time in a four-day period, Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel helped save someone who had overdosed.
Deputies teamed up with a medical first-responder from Powers Fire & Rescue and a firefighter from Glade Fire & Rescue to save a man who was unresponsive in a pickup on John Griffith Road at Highway 15 South just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Sgt. Lance Williams and Deputies Troy Lewis and Drew Morecraft of the JCSD, along with Powers EMR Lance Chancellor and Glade Assistant Chief Jason Crane, arrived on scene and found an unresponsive man who was barely breathing and exhibiting signs of an overdose, according to a press release from the JCSD.
Deputies administered a single dose of nasal Narcan and removed the man from the pickup and to the ground in preparation to begin CPR. A second dose of nasal Narcan was administered by the Powers EMR before CPR was set to begin. Within a few seconds, the individual regained consciousness and respiratory function. He was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.
“Another great job by JCSD deputies and volunteer firefighters/emergency medical responders in saving the life of an individual in an apparent overdose condition by using Narcan,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
On Sunday around noon, deputies responded to a wreck just off Jeff Byrd Road, and it turned out to be caused by a heroin overdose. The driver of the vehicle was saved by Narcan, which was administered by Sgt. Jared Lindsey and Deputy Bradley Boyd. The unidentified victim, a man, was transported by EMServ for medical treatment.
Just after midnight Saturday, Deputy Chase Smith saved the life of a woman who was attempting suicide in the Powers Community. The woman was unconscious, with minimal respiratory function, in her residence. Smith radioed for medical assistance and began CPR. The woman was resuscitated and regained breathing function and consciousness prior to the arrival of Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders and EMServ.
The woman reportedly took a full bottle of prescription medication and left a suicide note prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.
“We carry Narcan in order to help save lives and protect ourselves in the event of an accidental exposure,” Berlin said. “We are very grateful to the Mississippi Department of Mental Health for providing JCSD with nasal Narcan at no cost to the department.”
SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), is a confidential, free, 24-hour-per-day, 365-day-per-year information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations.
