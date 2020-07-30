On a recent visit to a friend’s home, I noticed that his mother, who also was there, had a Joe Biden bumper sticker taped to the inside of her car’s rear window. To me, that shows tepid support for someone who has spent his entire career sucking off of the American teet while in Washington swamp politics.
My friend is a die-hard Trump supporter, although he never would put a bumper sticker anywhere on his car. Why? “Like I want to pull the brick out of the back seat while arguing with the insurance company on how to get a new back window.”
Makes perfect sense in these times of, “If you are pro-Trump, you and all of your property should be destroyed.” One has to have a lot of guts to express his appreciation for what President Trump had done for this country and continue that support into the November election.
I wanted to know more. This is what he told me:
“I hated Hillary Clinton. She is one of the most despicable human beings ever to roam the earth. She was the entitled one, the epitome of the swamp creature that plagues Washington, D.C., and would sell the country down — and up — the river for enough donations to her ‘foundation.’ She’s a crook, not to mention she took her election as more of a coronation. She got lazy, didn’t campaign and got her clock cleaned.
“I cannot stand Washington, D.C., and the workings of the Establishment — the swamp. It certainly wasn’t working for America and only an outsider could fix it.
“I wasn’t completely enamored with Trump, either. But I don’t vote for people I like, I vote for people who I think can do the most difficult job in the world. Politicians are so deft at being completely focused on the cause in election years — we had a sheriff do that in Jones County, remember? — but once re-elected, they just slither back into the backroom mess ruining this country politically. We have had the wool pulled over our eyes for generations, putting the same stuffed-shirts into office and, for God knows what reason, expecting different results.
“Donald Trump offered a different path. He spoke his mind. He called people out of their bulls$%t political correctness and refused to capitulate to the mob. He promised bold accomplishments. Most of all, he was not a politician. Why not give him a try?
“The ‘club’ in D.C. takes care of their own. From the moment he became a legitimate threat to their power, the club flexed its collective muscle. We were told for two years that he was everything from a traitor to a felon on no more evidence than doctored intelligence files and a terribly corrupt previous administration (although no one on Earth had the guts to call that administration out because of being labeled a racist).
“When Russia failed, we went through months of how a phone call with the leader of a foreign country was grounds for impeachment — the death penalty for political leaders. With nothing more than hatred, the president for days was dragged through the mud again for nothing more than being a threat and defeating a swamp candidate.
“Don’t forget, when COVID-19 first started to hit the world news, an entire political party was wasting millions of dollars and precious times with a ridiculous impeachment trial. Were it not so sad, it would elicit hysterical laughter.
“Now, he is being blamed by half the country for being responsible for those who have died during COVID-19. Who in the hell did we elect, Jesus? God himself? How is one man personally responsible for a pandemic and its effects? It is mind-numbing.
“The other day, it was reported that trials for a COVID vaccine — fast-tracked by the president — was getting billions in federal funding as clinical trials ramped up. How wonderful! But what if, for the sake of argument, it is shown in five weeks from today that the vaccine is effective, will there be resistance from Never Trumpers to endorse it? You are damn right there will be. Why? It might lead to support for a president who has done nothing but keep his promises made on the campaign trail.
“The saddest thing, though, is that if everyone had accepted the will of the people from Day 1 and all got pulling that wagon in the same direction, imagine what could have been accomplished. Imagine if all the effort, money and time put into witch hunts and phone calls was used to promote the common good ... OK, I know, I am either dreaming or drunk — and it’s not the latter.
“Gone are the first words of the U.S. Constitution — We The People. It is not ‘we’ anymore. It is my side and the wrong side. Seriously, should Trump find a cure for cancer tomorrow, he would be pilloried for ‘only wanting to take credit for it and he didn’t do it fast enough.’ How can a president — any president — function like that?
“Make no mistake, this is not a new phenomenon to the Trump administration, but it sure has gone to the most extreme levels with his presidency. Governing is becoming more and more impossible. A Republic ceases to exist when governing becomes impossible.
“What I am most amazed at is how Trump continues to fight every day. He has been beaten down by a rabid opposition party and their propaganda national media like no other person I have ever seen. He doesn’t dodge. He doesn’t hide. He takes it and barrels forward, pushing the notion of American Greatness — blasphemy to an entire segment of our population. ‘How dare he be patriotic!’
“I will tell you that he has my support. He has the support of millions more like me who are scared to death to express it. If I wore a MAGA hat I would be lucky if I only got my ass kicked. I fly a Trump flag in my yard, and how long until I am washing spray-painted swastikas off the front of my house? When Election Day comes, though, I will vote for Donald Trump again. I will pray that he wins. I love this country too much to allow it to be hijacked by insane socialists. I saw what happened to Venezuela. Yes, it could happen here. As for Biden, I wonder if he even knows what day it is most of the time. Him as president? God help us.
“And when, on Nov. 3, Trump is re-elected, I might consider showing my support for him with a bumper sticker. But I wouldn’t count on it. My car insurance deductible is pretty high.”
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.