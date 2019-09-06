Taylorsville's version of 'Nasty Bunch' defense stymies powerhouse Jeff Davis
•
TAYLORSVILLE — The Taylorsville Tartars dismantled the Jefferson Davis County Jaguars on Thursday, scoring 40 unanswered points to run up the score, 46-14. The meeting was the first between the two schools, though Taylorsville had a longtime rivalry with Bassfield prior to its consolidation with Prentiss.
The first half was tightly contested, with only four points separating the two squads as they returned to the locker room. The second half, however, resulted in a lopsided win for the Tartars.
"Look how much difference a great week of practice makes," defensive coordinator Mason Grissom told the team afterward, having been critical of the team's efforts at practice the week before. "You guys were locked in, focused, you worked hard and this was the result. But we have to keep getting better. There is no ceiling for us."
Ty Keyes threw three first-half touchdown passes — two to Jabez Griffith and one to Tyrese Keyes. The three scores brought the junior quarterback within eight of the 100 career passing touchdowns mark, a feat only accomplished by one other junior quarterback in state history.
Jeffery Pittman broke loose for two rushing touchdowns of more than 70 yards apiece in the fourth quarter to pull away. Though 46 points would suggest that the offense stole the show, Taylorsville's defense made more than its fair share of big plays. The Jaguars' offense entered Taylorsville territory seven times on the evening but was held scoreless on five of those drives.
"First, I want to talk about our coaches on the defensive side," said Evans after the game. "They put together a great plan against a great team. It wouldn't shock me at all if Jeff Davis ends up playing for 3A South State again. Then the kids believed in what was being coached, and they came out and executed tonight."
The Tartars, now 3-0 on the season, will host the defending 3A South State champion Seminary Bulldogs Friday night in their fourth non-region contest of the season.
