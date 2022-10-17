Stringer wins Cox Roofing giveaway after lifetime of health-care service
•
“Surprising” was the first word that came to mind for Sherry Stringer when she found out that she would be receiving a new roof. After all, she hadn’t expected it in the least.
When Cox Roofing announced the winner of its second annual roof giveaway, Stringer answered her door one day to find out she had not only been entered in the contest, but that she had won it. Stringer’s daughter Shauna Matthews entered her in the giveaway that was exclusive to health-care workers. With Stringer serving as a nurse for 46 years – most of that time being at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel – she was more than qualified.
“It’s very exciting and surprising,” Stringer said. “I didn’t even know my daughter had entered me, but I am very grateful for her and Johnathan and Tracy. What they are doing with their giveaway is really making a difference in people’s lives, including mine. I am very grateful for it.”
During Stringer’s 46-year career, a lot changed in the medical field, but the common denominator through the years was Stringer's willingness to serve others. Her time in the medical field was made enjoyable by being able to meet new people every day and play a role in their health care. While there are plenty of negatives for health-care workers, the positives always outweighed the negatives for Stringer.
“It's a very humbling experience,” Stringer said. “It's always exciting to meet and take care of new people. Being a part of their healthcare was always something that was special to me. Even though a lot changed in 46 years, helping people always kept me going.”
One of the most challenging parts of Stringer’s career was the most recent – the COVID-19 pandemic. While it was on the tail-end of her career, Stringer worked through the entire pandemic, and like many nurses, felt her commitment and responsibility to her patients was more important than ever.
“It was different,” Stringer said. “We had a lot of hardships and a lot of very sick people for an extended period of time. It’s hard for people to be separated from their families, so that made our job that much more important. We had to be hands-on and be with those people as much as possible.”
Cox Roofing owners Johnathan and Tracy Cox started their roof giveaway to support the people who have supported their business since 2005. The winner of the inaugural giveaway – Vietnam War veteran John Moorman – was someone who the Coxs held in high regard. Moorman lost his battle with lung cancer shortly after he won the free roof, but in the time the husband and wife businessowners got to spend with and get to know him, he was a more than deserving person.
Like Moorman, they believe Stringer is another person who wholly deserves the state-of-the-art roof that was installed at her home on Friday.
“What really touched our heart was her daughter telling us about how much Mrs. Stringer had helped her with her kids,” Tracy Cox said. “She was saying how Mrs. Stringer worked her schedule around her grandkids. We have grandchildren, so we know how important that is.”
A health-care professional was always going to be the recipient of the second annual roofing giveaway, but the Coxes decided on a nurse because of how difficult the past few years had been for them during the pandemic.
“The nurses really don’t get the credit they deserve,” Tracy Cox said. “They were those sick people’s families. They were the ones who were there each and every day. My dad had COVID, and he passed away. The first day he opened his eyes after getting sick, I wasn’t able to be with him because of the rules and regulations. The nurse that was on shift took a picture with his phone and sent it to me. It was amazing.”
For the third annual roof giveaway, Cox Roofing will be selecting an active-duty law-enforcement officer from Jones County. The deadline for entries is May 1 and can be submitted to Cox Roofing on Lower Myrick Road. Next year’s winner will be announced on June 1.
For more information on the roof giveaway and qualifications that the recipient’s home must meet, call Cox Roofing at 601-319-7857.
Sponsors that partner with Cox Roofing to help make the giveaway possible are Atlas, Beacon, BankFirst, David’s Grocery, House of Chrome 2 and a host of personal donations were also made.
