Annie M. Shows passed away at Asbury Hospice House on Tuesday, Nov. 10 2020, at the age of 87. Annie M. Shows was born Dec. 1, 1932 in the Johnson Community of Jones County. She was a woman of wisdom, strength, honor, kindness, nobility, provider, blessed, full of dignity and rejoiced in the Lord.
Annie M. Shows is predeceased by her husband of 69 years Albert B. Shows. They were married in Jones County on Dec.12, 1951. She also was predeceased by son Steven Shows; and infant son; her mother Annie Laura Everett; her father Luther Everett; her brothers Talmage Everett, Hugh E. Everett, Thomas Everett and Charles Everett; and her sisters Nedar Smith and Lucille Holmes.
Annie M. Shows is lovingly remembered by her son Danny R. Shows (Darlene Shows) of Ellisville; grandchildren Sonya Shows, Monica Culpepper (Grant), Dustin Shows (Brittney), Jennifer Prince (Chris), Chris Shows and Eric Shows; great-grandchildren Brooklyn Broadway, Ava McNeer, Hanna Herrington (Michael), Collin Culpepper, Cash Culpepper, Peyton Shows, Coy Shows, River Prince (Jesse), Timber Prince, Gavin Shows, Gwen Shows, Kolton Shows and Katalina Shows; and one great-great-grandchild, Lennox Herrington
Annie M. Shows was a Godly woman, Prayer Warrior and a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church. She loved sewing and quilting almost as much as she loved all of her sewing and quilting friends, The Happy Quilters. She was a Pioneer Woman, could shoot any weapon and could cook what she shot for your dinner. She was an expert chef, jelly maker and the best baker. She was a very well-educated woman, going back to college to learn how to make jewelry, repair clocks, download patterns and repair antique sewing machines. She was creative artist, from basket weaving to extremely detailed paintings, and her work will forever be loved by her family.
The visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 12, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, followed by services in the church auditorium at 11. Interment will be in the church cemetery by her beloved husband and other family members. Brother Johnny Bryant and Brother Mike Routon will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Chris Shows, Eric Shows, Gavin Shows, River Prince, J.T. Everett and Grant Culpepper. Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Shows and Bill Dubbard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 2296 Highway 29 South, Ellisville, MS 39437.
“Strength and dignity are her clothing, and laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.” Proverbs 31:25
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.