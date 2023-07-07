mr and mrs adam west

Lacey Lee Davenport and Adam Micah West were wed in a ceremony at Antioch United Pentecostal Church on Jan. 7, 2023.
The bride’s parents are Robert Guy Davenport and Deborah Ann Davenport of Meridian. The groom’s mother is Marlyn Butler Mitchell.
West works at Burroughs Diesel and the couple resides in Jones County.
