An Ellisville woman was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Moselle-Seminary Road and Highway 11 South, near Interstate 59, early Saturday evening. Gloria F. Jones, 62, was transported by EMServ Ambulance to Forrest General Hospital with what were described as serious injuries. Volunteers from Moselle and Southwest responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to help render aid to patients and assist with traffic control. Jaxson G. Dye, 20, of Petal was driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma and said that the Honda being driven by Jones turned in front of him and stopped and he was unable to avoid the collision, according to the accident report. Jones had been transported to the hospital and was unable to give a statement to deputies. A third unidentified driver said that the pickup struck the front end of his vehicle and caused minor damage. (Photo by JCSD)
