South Jones Band of Braves has had a great start to the marching season, beginning with The Swamp Classic at Gautier High School on Oct. 1. The the band received all “1’s” in Drum Major, Dance Line, Colorguard and Band, as well as Best in Class Drum Major and Band. Last weekend, the band traveled to Neshoba Central High School for state evaluations and competitions and was selected Grand Champion. The band won Best in Class C, Percussion and Band and came home with Overall Best Visual Effect, Best Music and Best Percussion. The band received all 1's and advanced to 5A MHSAA State Championship at Germantown on Oct. 29. Next weekend, The Band of Braves will travel to Johnson City, Tenn. to compete in Bands of America Regional Championships. (Photos submitted)
