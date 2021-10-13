A Bay Springs man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting and raping a woman while burglarizing her home Oct. 3.
Laywaymond McCullum, 29, turned himself in at the Bay Springs Police Department around midnight Oct. 8 and was arrested and charged with assault, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and rape.
Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 3, police responded to the report of a burglary in the Bay Springs city limits on Highway 15, BSPD Chief Daniel Gilmore reported in a press release.
“Officers arrived on scene and were able to interview the victim and were able to get a brief description of the suspect,” Gilmore wrote. “The victim was then transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for her injuries.”
Over the next few days, Investigator Fred Hennington began interviewing neighbors and developed a description of the suspect, who was then identified as McCullum. Reports indicate that McCullum was seen in the area at the time of the crime. After a warrant was issued for his arrest Oct. 6, McCullum turned himself in to authorities two days later.
McCullum’s initial appearance was Oct. 8, and Judge Lillous Shoemaker denied McCullum bond as he was out on bond from a prior burglary charge in February.
