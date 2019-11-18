Billy Ray Barnett, 71, of Laurel died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Stone Memorial Hospital in Wiggins. 

Billy Ray Barnett

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church of Laurel. Burial will be in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Laurel. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.

