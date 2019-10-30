NEJ Tigers seek No. 3 seed
•
For many teams in our area, this week’s matchups are the most important so far this season.
Week 10 record: 8-2
Season record: 78-22
Though the official postseason has not begun, many will be fighting in their final regular-season matchups for final spots available on playoff brackets. One of those teams is Northeast Jones, which will host Newton County in a game that will determine who gets the No. 3 seed in Region 5-4A.
My money is on the Tigers.
When I visited practice at NEJ Tuesday afternoon, one of the first things I noticed was that the rainfall seemed very fitting. The Tigers have fought through so many obstacles — weather conditions included — to earn this opportunity. With the forecast for Friday night predicting temperatures between 37 and 56 degrees, that kind of resolve and determination will be needed to come out on top.
I also expect the Tigers to have a strong home-field advantage, led by a sea of fans whose support never wavered, even through difficult times for the program.
Lastly, I trust senior quarterback Mason Smith’s ability to make “the play” when it matters most. Coach Keith Braddock said he and his staff would be comfortable putting the game into his hands if the need arises, and this week they should get the chance to prove that. Smith’s ability to make plays with his arm could become the determining factor against an opponent that can match the Tigers’ skill in almost every other area.
A victory also would allow the Tigers to avoid undefeated South Pike in the first round of the playoffs.
My gut tells me that a long pass to Jaylon Hudson or Christian Lowery might end up giving the Tigers the edge they need to grab momentum heading into the playoffs.
NE Jones 21, Newton County 14
Winners are in bold print.
Laurel vs Wingfield
South Jones vs Forest Hill
West Jones vs Jim Hill
Bay Springs vs Heidelberg
Mize vs Taylorsville
Wayne County vs Long Beach
Stringer vs Sacred Heart
George County vs Petal
Mount Olive vs Richton
