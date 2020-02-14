The West Jones Mustangs are fresh off one of the program’s most historic seasons, claiming their first 5A state championship in 2019. Several key members of last year’s unit have now moved on to play college baseball. Those who remain, however, have been working tirelessly in preparation to defend the title that they fought so hard to finally claim.
“That was a great group,” head coach Trey Sutton said in reference to last year’s seniors, “but we’re really excited about the guys we have stepping in to fill those roles. They’re really good players who, because of what was ahead of them, just haven’t gotten their shots yet. We come into every season with high expectations. All of these guys got a taste of that ultimate success last spring. They’ve seen what it’s about, they’ve seen what it takes, and come time for playoffs, that will only make us better."
The Mustangs have five seniors returning to lead the way in 2020. Senior right-hander Sam Hill, who pitched 35 innings as a junior, will step into the role of ace pitcher. Juniors Kace Matthews and Drew Tucker, along with sophomore Francisco Elvira, will each play important roles on the mound.
Adam Bassett returns at catcher, where he has played his entire career. Expected to help lead the offense are senior Kelton Keene, who batted .348 in 46 at-bats last year, and junior Cole Tolbert, who batted .377 in 106 trips to the plate. According to the coaching staff, first baseman James Coffin has swung the bat particularly well during practice during the offseason and very well may become another reliable bat for the defending champs.
Mustangs' schedule
Feb. 18, 7 p.m.: #Wayne Academy
Feb. 21, 7 p.m.: #Stringer
Feb. 24, 7 p.m.: $Oak Grove (Petal Tournament)
Feb. 28, 6 p.m.: Ridgeland
Feb. 29, 2 p.m.: at Gulfport
March 2, 6 p.m.: Columbia (at Jones College)
March 5, 6 p.m.: % at Purvis
March 6: TBA (Sumrall Adidas Tournament)
March 7: TBA (Sumrall Adidas Tournament)
March 10, 6:30 p.m.: !Sumrall
March 14, 9:30 a.m.: Heritage Acad. (at MGCCC)
March 20, 5 p.m.: at Laurel
March 21, 1:30 p.m.: at Seminary
March 24, 6 p.m.: *at Brookhaven
March 27, 6 p.m.: *Brookhaven
March 28, 2 p.m.: Madison Central
March 31, 7 p.m.: *South Jones
April 3, 7 p.m.: *at South Jones
April 4, 2 p.m.: Petal
April 7, 7 p.m.: *Laurel (Senior Night)
April 9, 5 p.m.: *at Laurel
April 11, 1 p.m.: at Forrest County Ag.
April 14, 6 p.m.: *at Brookhaven
April 17, 7 p.m.: *South Jones
April 20, 6 p.m.: Greene County
April 21, 7 p.m.: Seminary
April 24, 6 p.m.: at Greene County
# West Jones Tournament; $Petal Tournament; %Sumrall Tournament; !Stringer Tournament; *Region 5-5A games
