Carolyn Greco Wiatrolik, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and cherished member of her community, passed away on April 30, 2023 at the age of 81.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1942, in Laurel to Samuel Gerard Greco and Nunzia Fertitta Greco. She is the oldest of four children, including her beloved brothers Don Greco, Gathian Greco (Sara) and Byron Greco. Carolyn was a loving mother to her four children, Dawn Koerner (Ron), Marty Hester (Sherra), Jill Franklin (Josh) and Laura Picard (John-Michael). She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Caroline Hill, Hannah Hester, Bruce Greco Hill, Reese Picard, Macie Picard, Scarlett Franklin and River Franklin, who affectionately called her “B.” Carolyn adored all of her extended family and had a very special place in her heart for her nephews Joe and Tony Greco. Carolyn's radiant presence, joyful spirit, and graciousness touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Carolyn's unwavering love and commitment were evident in her role as a devoted wife of 38 years to her beloved husband David Wiatrolik. Together, they raised a beautiful family and built a lifetime of memories through their shared love of family, friends and travel.
Carolyn’s dedication to her grandchildren was unparalleled, and she instilled in them values of love, kindness, grace and the importance of family. She delighted in their successes, supported them in each extracurricular activity and proudly cheered them on through every life accomplishment.
Carolyn lived life to the fullest, embracing a wide range of passions and interests. She was an avid sports fan, with a special place in her heart for her Houston Astros. Carolyn also found great joy in travel. She and David embarked on adventures around the world, immersing themselves in diverse cultures, savoring breathtaking landscapes and creating wonderful memories along the way.
Among her many hobbies, Carolyn enjoyed knitting, sewing, playing the piano, playing tennis and cooking. She loved long weekends with family cooking a big meal, lounging by the pool and playing late-night card games gathered around the kitchen table.
Carolyn's caring and compassionate nature led her to pursue a teaching degree at the University of St. Thomas, a Catholic College in Houston. She was honored to be crowned Mardi Gras Queen during her time at the university, showcasing her vibrant spirit, beauty and charisma. Following her passion for design and decorating, Carolyn found a career that allowed her to share her creativity and leave a lasting impact on spaces and individuals.
Carolyn's infectious smile was a reflection of the warmth and love that radiated from within her. Her presence would light up a room, and her genuine interest in others made everyone feel valued and appreciated. Carolyn's kindness, compassion, and unwavering love shaped the lives of her children and grandchildren, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and minds.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association in Carolyn’s honor supporting Alzheimer’s research. You can donate at act.alz.org and select a memorial gift in her name.
Carolyn Greco Wiatrolik leaves behind a legacy of love, joy and a zest for life that will never be forgotten. While her absence is deeply felt, her spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her. She is loved beyond measure…. until we meet again.
The funeral Mass will be Monday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Parish, 26777 Glen Loch Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381. A reception will follow the service in the reception hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.