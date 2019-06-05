Laurel Christian School graduate Trevor Chancellor is a recipient of a Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate Memorial Scholarship, the Pinebelt Foundation announced. Named in honor of two Hattiesburg police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, the scholarships are awarded to full-time sworn Pine Belt law enforcement officers and their family members. Trevor, second from left with girlfriend Ava Conner, is the son of Lance Chancellor, right, of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. They are with Hattiesburg police officer Tammy Shelbourn. Other recipients include Anna Brumfield (stepdaughter of Jack Rayner, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department), Joseph Daniels (son of Detective Chadra Daniels, Hattiesburg Police Department), Meagan Fairley, (daughter of Donald Fairley, Miss. Wildlife Fisheries and Parks), (Karlee Kessler (daughter of Jason Kessler, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department), Rhian Keyes (daughter of Rusty Keyes, USM Police Department), Camryn Killingsworth (niece of Charlesa Killingsworth, HPD) and Anna Nobles (daughter of Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles)
