Charles Dee Hancock was born Dec. 18, 1936 to Lace and Mabel Hancock in Center Ridge. He was the fourth child of eight and the first redhead of the bunch.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Sylvarena Baptist Church in Sylvarena. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sylvarena Baptist Church and the burial will follow in Hancock Family Cemetery. Brother Rusty Stockman and Brother Dean Cook will officiate.
“Charlie Red,” as he was affectionately called by friends and family, was a loving husband, father and grandfather. “Daddy Charlie.”
He enlisted in the National Guard at the age of 17 and was activated during the Civil Rights Crisis during the early 1960s. He served 20 years in the Guard.
He began his career working on the natural gas pipeline around the age of 18 after completing his boot camp for the National Guard.
Charlie Red’s first job was with Shell Oil Company in Hobbs, N.M., along with his lifelong friend Charles James. Shortly after this job, he was hired by Transcontinental Gas Pipeline on March 27, 1962 and worked for the next 36 years laying natural gas lines across the United States. He retired on Dec. 31, 1998, but it was short-lived. He returned as chief inspector with Williams Brothers, which had acquired Transcontinental. He completed his pipeline career in 2003. He collectively worked with Transco/Williams Brothers for 41 years, all the while, running a profitable and productive farm in Sylvarena.
Charlie Red was preceded in death by his parents Lace and Mabel Hancock; brother Max Hancock; sister Faye Hancock Stringer; niece Angela McCrory Hollingsworth; great-niece Ashley Hollingsworth Deese; and nephew Michael Wade Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Janice Hancock of Sylvarena; daughter Cynthia Hancock Lillie of Sylvarena; sons Charles Dee Hancock Jr. (Robin) of Atlanta/Mize and Rusty Hancock (Katherine) of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Brooke Bynum, Adam Lillie, Logan Hancock, Deegan Hancock, Jackson Hancock and Georgia Hancock; four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Brysen, Braylea and Brynen Bynum; bbrother Joe Hancock (Diane); four sisters, Rachel McCrory, Betty James (Lex), Sue Brown (Paul) and Barbara Pugh (John); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
