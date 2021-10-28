Charlotte Shoemake, 92 of Ellisville, passed away on October 26, 2021 at Provision Living in Hattiesburg. She was proceeded in death by her husband Robert Shoemake, parents Col. H.W. Jackson and Mace McElroy Jackson.
Survivors include her sons Jim Walley (Debbie) Jack Walley (Kim Matheus), grandchildren Jamie Walley (Haley), Jeffery Walley, Jaclyn Dunkerton (Thomas), Jennifer Taylor (Cole) and four great grandchildren. She attended Belhaven University, the University of Mississippi and was a member of Salem Height Baptist Church. She was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and served as Queen Elk XXVII.
She retired from Forrest General Hospital Pharmacy.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Joe Danford, Tammy Smith and staff at Ellisville Family Clinic, Nickki Walters, and special friend and caregiver Sherry James.
A private family service was held on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online guestbook maybe signed at ellisvillefuneralhome.com
