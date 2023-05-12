Read more, react less
•
New parents are hilarious. There are quite a few in my orbit right now, and that fills me with joy ... and amusement. These are young women who will be on the receiving end of Mother’s Day gift-giving for the first time this Sunday. Yet, rather than asking for advice or help from people who have been there and done that successfully many times over multiple generations, some are giving detailed instructions for infant husbandry to women who have been raising babies since Dr. Spock was a boy.
But they mean well. The urge to protect our offspring is ingrained in us — or it should be. That’s why experienced parents aren’t offended by these newbies’ requests/demands. We understand. We’ve been there before — umm, unlike them.
The wise, oft-quoted words of Mike Tyson come to mind: “Everyone has a plan until he gets punched in the mouth.” Or gets an eyeful of pee. Or has to clean that little blessing’s slimy poop-up-the-back-in-the-hair blowout (Pro tip: Go to a do-it-yourself car wash and clamp ’em to the floormat holder). Or has to avoid his own blowout while traveling alone with the finally-fast-asleep bundle and the only gas station in sight is creepy and has a single-seat, stall-less bathroom with no lock on the door ...
In certain situations, the only reasonable goal is survival. They’ll see soon enough. Then their checklists for the vaccination status of each visitor (and everyone he or she was within 3 feet of over the last 48 hours), maintaining precise temperatures and perfect swaddling and regimented schedules will go out the window with the baby’s bath water — which was an ideal 100 degrees Fahrenheit/37.8 degrees Celsius, by the way. It will soon seem as silly to them as it does to us. Noble. But silly.
The pressure to be a perfect parent — or at least create the illusion of being a perfect parent — is so strong now, it’s probably counter-productive. One former family member and her husband have a mask mandate for all visitors, including their parents and siblings. A close cousin just told me that their long-standing tradition of the entire family going on a summer vacation together is in jeopardy this year because the newest member is on a strict sleep/feeding regimen that, in all likelihood, won’t be accommodated by the airlines and/or the other passengers and guests. They believe in the nutty nut-allergy approach to governing. Instead of teaching the fraction of folks with nut allergies how to survive in an environment with nuts, they prevent the masses from bringing peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches to school.
More wise words, these from a pastor friend, come to mind: “The goal should be to prepare children for the world, not to insulate them from it.” Seems reasonable, responsible and realistic. Mothers with truckloads of bubblewrap tend to disagree with that approach, though. They all wield social-media accounts, too — and they’re not afraid to use them!
Let anyone in cyberspace post any perceived slight their little angel experienced in school, a sporting event or a store, and they’ll come out firing with both thumbs, posting a barrage of hair-triggered, hare-brained musings. The self-professed “mama bears” will try to out-mama-bear each other: “If that was my baby, I would be contacting an attorney!” ... “Oh, yeah, I would march myself in there and snatch handfuls of hair until I got answers!!” ... “Grrrrr, guhl, you know I’d bust up in there and chain myself to the person in charge until this got fixed!!!”
A sense of impending danger will get them cranked up, too. Let some hint of possible violence at school the next day get dropped on social media or even the forecast calls for the possibility of bad weather, and that’s their cue: “No way my baby’s going to school tomorrow!” ... “Keeping mine at home under a mattress in the tub!!” ... “We’ll be in the underground shelter with our cases of bottled water, juice boxes and MREs!!!” ...
Never mind that they may be living in a single-wide trailer that’s not anchored down with unknown meth-dealing men who are strapped with AR’s coming and going at all hours while mama’s more interested in checking on her Facebook status than on her litter of lil’ darlins’ ... Creating the appearance of care and concern is all that matters to them. Superficiality is the currency of the cypersphere.
It would all be entertaining if it wasn’t so damned sad and potentially destructive. Over-involved parenting may be worse on a child than neglect. Those who survive on government assistance are on the opposite end of the spectrum from those who are lavished with attention and unearned excess, but they both enter the world with a sense of entitlement. And neither bodes well for our future.
My dad may have put me in the back of his pickup to bring me home from the hospital during the final days of that turbulent, culture-shifting decade of the 1960s. If he did, my mom would’ve hopped back there with me. I was fortunate to have good parents. And I feel fortunate to have been raised when I was in the suburbs in what was one of the final eras of free-range children in America, pre-cellphone and social media. Thank God.
During that time, a parent’s only fear of failings being exposed to the world was if his or her child became famous and wound up talking to Oprah. Now they can become infamous in an instant. So they perform accordingly, being fashionable instead of effective.
My mother kept a couple of generations of babies in the nursery at her church in Madison. Many of those parents were very well-to-do (or working hard to cultivate that illusion), and they walked in with their lists of instructions, putting theories and academia ahead of actual experience. Mom would just smile and say, “OK,” then do what was best for that baby for the next couple of hours.
Now, when those parents come visit — or those now-grown children come with with babies of their own — Mom delights in telling them she ignored all of their lists and did what she knew was best. And they all love her for it. And so do I.
Happy Mother’s Day to you, Mom — and to all of you moms who are trying to do things right in a world that doesn’t seem to value that any more.
•
Email Editor-in-Chief
Mark Thornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.