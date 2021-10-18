The mission to turn eyesores into eye candy in the City of Laurel is continuing with another 31 properties set to be cleaned by the Parks and Recreation Department and 19 more property owners on the clock to explain why they have yet to clean their property.
The Inspection Department has been on a tear to tear down dilapidated structures and clean overgrown properties since Mayor Johnny Magee put Sandra Hadley in charge of the department in March.
In June, her department had cited 64 owners of unkempt properties — up 59 from the five who were put on notice in the first meeting the previous June.
In recent meetings, another 31 properties were approved by the council for cleaning and 19 property owners have an opportunity to ask the council for an extension or clean the properties themselves to avoid having to pay the city to do it. The council OK’d 22 lot-cleaning assessments that ranged from $100 to $3,907.40 in recent meetings.
In other business in the most recent meeting, the council unanimously agreed to:
• Transfer $316,229.94 to the Magnolia Center, which is its portion of the local tourism tax collected in the last fiscal year;
• Award the winning bid of $2,091,444.70 to Bush Construction Co. to handle milling, overlay, water, sewer and drainage improvements along Kimberly and Katherine drives;
• Hire William Edward Boone to appraise properties along Hillcrest Drive that the city is acquiring so that roadway can become eligible to be repaved and maintained by the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s State Aid program;
• Hire Holt & Associates to handle the city’s annual audit for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 at a rate “not to exceed $46,000;”
• Accept grants from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety to the Laurel Police Department that will run through Sept. 30, 2022;
• Accept a Walmart Community Grant for $2,500 for the Laurel Fire Department to purchase a thermal-imaging camera and fire safety/prevention DVDs, along with a donation of three-burner gas grills from the local store to the stations on Susie B. Ruffin and Queensburg avenues;
• Reappoint Dick West to the board of the Laurel Airport Authority;
• Change the zoning of property at 511 North Cook Ave. from “general commercial” to “heavy commercial.” The property, owned by Maurice Pruitt, will be an automotive-repair and machine shop. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the zoning change;
• Travel for City Clerk Mary Ann Hess to the Region IV meeting in Natchitoches, La., in December and for deputy clerks Laurel Stewart and Kristal Jones to attend a public meetings course in Hattiesburg this month.
The council unanimously agreed to have the parks and recreation department clean the following properties that the Inspection Department deemed a “menace to the public health and safety” and bill the property owner:
• 727 Haddon St., Mary Fisher Estate care of Robin Fisher (Councilman George Carmichael called the property an “eyesore” and said it was attracting rodents and snakes, making it a “hazard” for nearby property owners);
• 1142 Lucas St., Cardinal Management Group LLC;
• 1125 Bartlett St., Dexter and Mamie Scott;
• 524 North 8th Ave., Armando Zuniga;
• 1139 Spriggs St., Kale Farms LLC;
• 1903 and 1915 Ellisville Blvd., Karl Hardy (He asked for a two-week extension after explaining that his trailer with equipment he was using was stolen, and the council granted his request);
• 14 Carney Dr., Lui Properties (The owner asked for an extension, but Inspection Department Superintendent Sandra Hadley pointed out that property owners have approximately two months to get work done “before we reach this point.” The request was denied.)
• 2033 Harold St., Milton Anderson;
• 26 Scoggins Dr., Shawn McKenzie;
• Lot south of 1504 North 3rd Ave., Dee Nero LLC;
• 612 Northview Dr., John Tzuanos III;
• 712 and 712-1/2 North 1st Ave., Lama Mouazen;
• 1504 North 3rd Ave., John Beech (Carmichael said that the abandoned property is “a menace” because people congregate there on weekends to drink, parking on both sides of the street.)
In other recent meetings, the council also unanimously approved these properties for cleaning:
• 1121 North 16th Ave., Beverly Lang;
• 52 Briar Creek Circle, Cardinal Management Group LLC;
• 609 Masonite Dr., Gwendolyn Lee;
• 3409 Ellisville Blvd., B&D Enterprises LLC;
• 1514 Queen St., Onesimo Suarez;
• 2428 Queensburg Ave., Adair 1000 With Union Bank;
• Lot east of 608 South Pine St., Charles Beavers;
• 746 East Elmo St., Grady Morgan III;
• 624 East 11th St. Debra Woodfork Estate;
• 225 North Maple St., Harvey Lang/Kulia Evans;
• 7 Best Dr., Marilyn Seymour;
• Lot west of 7 Best Dr., Six G’s LLC;
• 1204 Spriggs St., Terrence Anderson;
• 2007 Ellisville Blvd., Mickey Jefferson;
• 829 South Maple St., VW Properties;
• 207 Masonite Dr., Same Corriere Estate/John Corriere
A public hearing was set for the Nov. 2 meeting at City Hall for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed “a menace to the public health and safety” by the Inspection Department:
• 334 North 17th Ave., Caitlin Realty LLC;
• 1027 West 10th St., Tay Baucum et al;
• 107 South Walters Ave., Mitchell Asmar Jr.;
• Lot south of 119 North Maple St., Long Land Investments Inc.
Public hearings were set for the meeting today (Tuesday) for the owners of these properties:
• 1204 Spriggs St., Terrence Anderson;
• Lot west of 1004 North 11th Ave., Woodmark Investments LLC;
• 1151 Hillcrest Dr. and 8 Donald Dr., B&D Enterprises;
• 3611 Audubon Dr., Debra Williamson;
• 304 Hillcrest Dr., Temple Baptist Church;
• 316 Jefferson St., Velma Falls Estate;
• 613 North Magnolia St., TJ Chandler Estate;
• 217 Ash St., Judah Missionary Baptist Church;
• 818 North Meridian Ave., Geneva Campbell Estate Et Al;
• Lot southwest of 701 North 1st Ave., Melissa Hankins;
• 2447 North 1st Ave., Eli Valadez Sr.;
• 124 West 19th St., Fredrick Lawrence Et Al;
• 2020 Lindsey Ave., Lennette and Willie May Jr.;
• 214 North Pine St., Betty Vreeland;
• 460 East Oak St., Alex House Et Ux
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.