11 a.m. Fox — Texas vs. Oklahoma
11 a.m. ESPNU — Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty
11 a.m. ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
11 a.m. ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
11 a.m. SEC — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
11 a.m. ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Louisiana
*11 a.m. SEC Alt.— LSU at Missouri
12:30 p.m. CBSSN — The Citadel at Army
2:30 p.m. CBS — Tennessee at Georgia
2:30 p.m. ABC — Texas Tech vs. Iowa State
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — UT-San Antonio at BYU
3 p.m. SEC — Arkansas at Auburn
3 p.m. Fox — Kansas State at TCU
3 p.m. ESPNU — Middle Tennessee at FIU
5 p.m. CBSSN — Temple at Navy
6:30 p.m. ESPN — Alabama at Ole Miss
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 — UTEP at Louisiana Tech
6:30 p.m. NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m. ABC — Miami at Clemson
6:30 p.m. SEC — Mississippi State at Kentucky
7 p.m. ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas
*Game moved because of Hurricane Delta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.