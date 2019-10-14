Columbus J. “CJ” Andrews, Jr, 76, passed away on October 12, 2019.
He was preceded in death by parents, Columbus “Humpy” J. Andrews and Freddie Andrews; sister, Mary Sullivan; brothers, Leon McCurdy, LM “Nip” Andrews, Joe Andrews; and special friend, Talon Hickson.
He is survived by his daughter, Sondra Adams; granddaughter, Shelby; brother, David Andrews (Betty); host of nieces, nephews and special/close friends, Tammy Hickson and family, Patrick Hickson, Trevor Hickson, Ava, Aliyah, & Trip Hickson.
CJ aka “Hippie Joe” worked as a pipe-fitter for Ingalls shipyard and other union operated projects over the years. He was a member of the Corinth Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and having coffee and lunch at Sam’s Restaurant in Sandersville, MS.
Visitation will be at Corinth Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at the church cemetery. Rev. Jamie Matthews will officiate.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com
