A Vitalant blood drive is scheduled for Monday, June 12, from noon to 3:30 p.m. in the Tea Room at the YWCO on Oak Street in downtown Laurel.
The fundraiser will benefit local patients by replenishing the blood supply and supporting the local YWCO.
The YWCO will receive $300 for the first 25 donors, $400 for 40 donors and $500 for 50 donors.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 877-258-4825 or visit vitalant.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.