Special Counsel John H. Durham submitted “Report on Matters Related to Intelligence Activities and Investigations Arising Out of the 2016 Presidential Campaigns” last week.
The Department of Justice received intelligence of “approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security services.” The report continues, “We refer to that intelligence hereafter as the ‘Clinton Plan intelligence.’”
The report is filled with interesting tidbits like this about Hillary Clinton and top players inside the Washington Establishment. No political party, department or bureau is in charge of the Washington Establishment, but it exists even though it’s not named in the report.
“No one is above the law.” A lot of powerful people say that often to demonstrate their pseudo contempt for other powerful people embroiled in scandals. If nothing else, the report reveals an overwhelmingly infestation of corruption throughout the Washington Establishment. Nevertheless, this corruption is above the law because the Washington Establishment IS THE LAW.
The report documents how high and widespread the Clinton Plan intelligence circulated in the 2016 election. CIA Director John Brennan was one of the first to receive the Clinton Plan intelligence.
According to the report, “On July 28, 2016, Director Brennan met with President Obama and other White House personnel, during which Brennan and the President discussed intelligence relevant to the 2016 presidential election as well as the potential creation of an inter-agency Fusion Cell to synthesize and analyze intelligence about Russian malign influence on the 2016 presidential election.”
The report continued, “Immediately after communicating with the president, Comey and (Director of National Intelligence) James Clapper to discuss relevant intelligence, Director Brennan and other agency officials took steps to ensure that dissemination of intelligence related to Russia’s election interference efforts, including the Clinton Plan intelligence, would be limited to protect sensitive information and prevent leaks.”
More people joined the party. According to the report, “On Aug. 3, 2016, within days of receiving the Clinton Plan intelligence, Director Brennan met with the president, vice president and other senior Administration officials, including but not limited to the Attorney General … and the FBI Director, in the White House Situation Room to discuss Russian election interference efforts.”
Who knew what when? Obama, Biden, AG Loretta Lynch, Brennan, Clapper, Comey and “other senior Administration officials” played active roles in pushing the Russian collusion hoax. Add Hillary Clinton herself and her campaign, as well as the Democratic National Committee, and we see the core of Washington Establishment.
The FBI under James Comey created and led Crossfire Hurricane, the investigation into any connections between Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election. The investigation began after revelation of Clinton Plan intelligence. The Mueller probe and the Durham report have definitively proved there is no evidence of a Trump-Russia connection.
Corporate media made a fortune on latest reports and findings proving the Trump-Russia connection. They won Pulitzers for award-winning journalism! Corporate media is not part of the Washington Establishment per se. They’re more like cheerleaders, marching bands and troupes of entertainers celebrating Washington Establishment wins!
The Bottom Line: Washington Establishment is totally corrupt. Corporate media is a team player. Their goal is to control people by distracting us away from what they are doing behind the curtain.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at
