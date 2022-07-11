Two fatal crashes occurred in Jasper County a couple of hours apart on Saturday.
Around 11 a.m., a one-vehicle accident occurred at County Road 23 and CR 2353 in the Montrose Community. Bruce Martin Brown, 57, of Louin died on scene after running off the road and striking a tree, Sheriff Randy Johnson reported.
Around 2 p.m., a cyclist was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene on CR 17 near Rayner Road. The bicycle rider, identified as 59-year-old Ralph Williams of Bay Springs, was traveling south when he was struck by a vehicle that was also southbound, but the driver was apparently unable to swerve out of the way, reports noted.
The Bay Springs Fire Department, Bay Springs Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and CareMed Ambulance responded to the crash.
The crashes remain under investigation.
