The late Rhiannon Byrd, 4, with her father Wesley. Rhiannon's grandparents, Byron and Kathy Byrd, spoke in open court on Monday, telling the child's mother Taylor Corley, who pleaded guilty to felony child abuse, that she shouldn't be allowed to be a mother or grandmother. View the videos at leader-call.com.
