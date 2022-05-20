In the span of six years, Laurel went from a sleepy town between Meridian and Hattiesburg to America’s “Home Town.” Thanks to the unbelievable success of the hit HGTV show, our city nestled in the pine forests has become an international destination.
Visit social-media sites dedicated to fans of the show and the city, and you’ll see trips being planned as far ahead as December. Tax revenue — the city almost hit $1 million in sales tax revenue in March — is at record levels. Real estate is booming. Businesses are basking in the success of the show. Volunteer organizations and concerned residents are doing everything they can to make the city — the entire city — look as charming and welcoming as the portrayal on HGTV.
Groups Leadership Jones County and Future Leaders of Jones County annually take on projects to beautify the community, whether it be Laurel, Ellisville, Sandersville or Soso. They put in countless hours raising money and planning for projects. One of this year’s projects was to resurface the basketball courts at Boston Park in South Laurel. About two weeks ago, Team Goal Diggers finished its project. The basketball courts were redone and looked fantastic. Then a few community miscreants struck, vandalizing the park and sullying all the work done to make that area a better place to be. As City Council Clerk Sharon King put it: “People complain about what they don’t get, but when you get it, this is what you do
with it! Pathetic!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Whoever perpetrated the Boston Park vandalism, shame on you. The likelihood that you will ever be found out is slim. If you are, we will make you locally famous on the front pages of this newspaper. We would much rather you own up to your stupidity, grab a mop and bucket and get your sorry behinds out to Boston Park to start fixing the mess you made. We have a feeling picking the Powerball would be more likely.
To the teams in Leadership Jones County and the future leaders, know that your work is appreciated by the masses. The projects you have taken on over the years have certainly enhanced Laurel and Jones County. Do not be dissuaded from trying to make a difference because of a few malcontents who do not know how to act in a civilized society.
To the vandals: You probably say “they” are to blame for your problems and your lot in life is because of “them.” If you actually showed some pride and ever did something constructive and meaningful, you’d see how it feels to have it all destroyed by ungrateful punks.
How could you ever expect to get a hand up if this is the appreciation you show when someone does reach out to you?
We realize it’s just a handful of people responsible for the damage ... but a lot of people know who the culprits are. Help law enforcement and us make an example of them if you expect good-hearted people to continue to want to help you.
