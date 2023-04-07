At least one of the sex videos a woman made with a dog was filmed in a church parking lot.
That was one of the new disturbing details that emerged when Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Thursday afternoon.
Frazier admitted to being the woman who is shown in a video committing a sex act with a dog in a Jeep outside Freedom Baptist Church, Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said in her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. That video was on her phone and there were others, Carter said.
Frazier was arrested Wednesday at a residence on Norton Road, not far from the church, and charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated animal cruelty. She was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set her bond at $25,000. The three dogs at the residence were seized and taken to Sawmill Animal Hospital in Laurel, and one of the stipulations of her bond — if she is able to post it and be released — is that she “not be around any animals until this matter is resolved,” Hedgepeth said.
“I was forced to do it,” Frazier told a reporter as she was being escorted back to jail from court.
Asked if she told investigators that, she said she did. “I just know his first name, not his last name, but I know where he lives.”
Carter said there is no evidence to substantiate the claim that she was coerced, but he is continuing to investigate the matter. Frazier will, however, likely face similar charges in Forrest County because of videos that appear to have been made there.
Frazier told the judge that she is from Purvis but was staying with her boyfriend on Norton Road in the Myrick Community. She hasn’t had a job in about a year, she said, because, “I was having panic attacks. The machine I was working with was triggering them.”
The German shepherd that was shown with her in videos and was seized is her “service dog,” she reportedly told investigators. She has no money to hire an attorney, she said, so a public defender will be appointed for her, Hedgepeth said.
Frazier was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Norton Road on Sunday night that knocked out electricity in the area. She refused medical treatment, but it was noted in the Jones County Fire Council report that a German Shepherd and two other pups were in the Toyota with her and were OK.
The investigation into the case began after Deputy Regina Newton received the disturbing videos that had been posted on SnapChat from an unidentified person who was concerned about the welfare of the dog. Newton is known for specializing in cases of animal abuse and handling them for the JCSD.
And Frazier is known for having an unusual — and unnatural — affection for animals, according to several people on social media who claimed to know her and shared provocatively posed images of her with dogs.
“In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve ever investigated,” Carter said, adding that he has several videos and the images are “so graphic,” he won’t release “or even discuss” the content. “The investigation into this case is far from over.”
A conviction for unnatural intercourse carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
