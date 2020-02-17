Donald Luther Reynolds Sr., 83, of Laurel died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel following a lengthy illness.
Don retired as master gunnery sergeant from the United States Marine Corps after 20 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He attended Lowery Creek Baptist Church in Seminary and West Laurel Methodist Church of Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul B. Reynolds and Docia Holifield Reynolds; wife Sally Ann Reynolds; son Donald Luther Reynolds Jr.; and granddaughter Charlotte Reynolds.
He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Lynn Campo and Lisa Marie Stevens (Robert) of Laurel; one son, Paul O. Reynolds (Angie) of Millport, Ala.; one brother, Jerry Alton Reynolds (Dot) of Laurel; special friend Sally Fletcher of Seminary; grandchildren Brian Wilson, Alex Campo, Daniel, Tara, Tasha and Tawny Stevens, and Tabitha Knotts; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from noon to 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow. Burial will be in Hickory Grove cemetery. Brother Charles Brady will officiate.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Reynolds, Alex Campo, Brian Wilson, Jonathan Pankowski, Tate Pankowski and Steve Lofton.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
