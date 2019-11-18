Donald “Wayne” Scrimpshire, 56, of Laurel died peacefully at home after an extended illness of cancer Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Laurel. He was born Monday, Sept. 30, 1963 in West Point.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Eastview Cemetery and the burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery. Brother Troy Hobson will officiate.
Mr. Scrimpshire was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Patsy Scrimpshire, and brother Shane Scrimpshire.
Survivors include wife of 26 years Tina Scrimpshire; son Dylan Wayne Moore; stepchildren Jhon-da Sowers (Christopher), Holly Taylor, Tara Taylor (Anika) and Jacob Taylor (Alisha); six grandchildren; sister Tiffany Sparks (David); nephews Donny Smith, Dillion Scrimpshire (Shauna) and Hunter Scrimpshire (Summer); and nieces Courtney Ulmer and Catherine Henderson.
Pallbearers will be David Sparks, Neil Scrimpshire, Edward Bynum and Blaine Stokes.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
