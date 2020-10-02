As you can imagine, I’ve gotten a lot of reaction from my appearance on the Dr. Phil show that aired on Sept. 25. Most of the reactions can be put into one of three categories.
The first one is the expected, “You are a racist (blankety-blank)” — and you can fill in the blankety-blank with your own string of expletives as I’ve heard them all. I pretty much just ignore these because they are full of ignorant nonsense.
The second one is something to the effect of, “I’m proud of you for being brave enough to stand up for the truth.” These are very nice and I make sure that the sender knows how much I appreciate the sentiment — and I sincerely do.
And then there is that third category, which I have no idea how to react to. It sort of goes like this: “Oh gosh. I’m really sorry what they did to you on the Dr. Phil show.” I’ve come to dread the “condolence” message because I don’t know how to respond. I’m not the least bit ashamed of my appearance on the show and I don’t regret it. I stand by every word I said. And as I’ve written in this column a couple of different times, I knew going in that it wasn’t going to be an even playing field. I knew I was going to be portrayed as the “right-wing racist villain.” But in the end, I decided that I cannot preach about standing up for the truth and then be scared to do so myself.
Let’s face it, it would be easy to go on Sean Hannity’s show and call Black Lives Matter out for what they really are — a domestic terrorist hate group. But all you would be doing is preaching to the choir. Going on “Life, Liberty and Levin” and telling the host’s audience that anyone who believes all White people are privileged and racist is in fact racist themselves is like going to a Weight Watchers meeting and telling people they need to lose weight. Again, they know it already.
The people who really need to hear the truth about BLM and the false narrative claiming systematic racism in the United States are people who only watch the mainstream media and liberal talk shows like Dr. Phil. These are the people who are only fed liberal groupthink lies that are designed to fuel division within a country that is one of the least racist places in the world. Remember, it was just four years ago that we had a two-term Black president, when only 13 percent of the country is made up of African-Americans.
People such as Dr. Phil are frauds who are pushing a false agenda. I know it for a fact because of two things that were edited out of the show. One was Dr. Phil telling his guests that he didn’t want this show to become “political.” Dr. Phil didn’t want anyone pointing out that the entire show was about politics. If it wasn’t, then why did he wait for an election year to do the show? Why didn’t he do this type of show while Barack Obama was in office? Did all White people suddenly become racist in the last four years? Are “implied bias,” “microaggressions” and “White privilege” like the coronavirus — something that suddenly was unleashed upon us during Donald Trump’s bid for a second term? Of course not. If Dr. Phil was honest, he would tell you the show was only happening because of politics.
The more disturbing thing that was edited out of the show was me giving examples of the violence that BLM had recently perpetrated against innocent people. Exactly one week before the taping of that show, BLM supporters in Portland had forced a White man to crash his truck and then they beat the man unconscious. His crime was being White, and I pointed that out to Dr. Phil. I also brought up the elderly lady who was beaten without mercy by BLM rioters for the crime of trying to protect her business from being looted. And I brought up BLM protesters standing outside of the homes of white suburbanites shouting through bullhorns that these people were to come out and surrender their homes to this group.
Amazingly, Dr. Phil’s producers cut all of that out, yet they played their “race expert’s” response to those examples. If you saw the show, right after I gave those examples that backed up my claim that BLM is on par with the KKK, the “expert” responded by calling the perpetrators of those hate crimes “a few bad apples.” That was actually in response to my examples, so why cut out my examples? Well, just like the left-wing media, Dr. Phil doesn’t want people to know about the actual hate crimes that BLM commits. It messes up their entire narrative of Whites as racist bad people and Black people as their victims.
As for the debate on Tuesday, it was a complete disaster. With the entire future of our Republic on the line, President Trump delivered his absolute worst performance at the absolute worst time. And, sadly, all he really had to do was shut up and let Joe Biden hang himself.
If Trump had let Biden be heard, here is what America would have been talking about all week:
• Joe Biden is perfectly happy to shut down the economy again, even though it was a mistake to do so in the first place.
• Joe Biden fully supports the terrorist hate group Antifa and the violence that has taken place in Portland and other cities.
• Joe Biden is anti-law enforcement and plans on sending psychologists out on law enforcement calls.
• Joe Biden plans on raising taxes, not only doing away with the Trump tax cuts, but raising them far above what they’ve ever been before.
• Joe Biden can’t answer why Hunter Biden received money from Moscow, China and was on the Board of a Ukrainian company and is obviously complicit in an extreme case of corruption.
• Joe Biden was complicit in a plot to subvert the results of the 2016 election and actually gave the idea to use the Logan Act against Gen. Michael Flynn.
• Joe Biden wants to usher in socialism with his hybrid Bernie Sanders-approved Green New Deal, which will cost trillions of dollars, solve absolutely nothing and send the country into an extended depression.
• And, most disturbing of all, Joe Biden plans on setting fire to the Constitution itself by packing the Supreme Court effectively ending this country as we know it.
If President Trump would have simply allowed Joe Biden to speak freely, there is no doubt that the president would have emerged as a clear frontrunner in this election.
Instead, the opposite has happened. Even though Biden’s policies are anti-American and, quite frankly, despicable, Trump’s angry display of rudeness effectively scared off those suburban housewives who, unfortunately, think demeanor is more important than policy.
Things aren’t going to get easier for the president, as the next two debates (if they take place somehow) will be hosted by Trump-hating networks and moderators, one of whom is a former intern for Biden! But he needs to prepare, needs to change his demeanor and approach and needs to understand that freedom-loving Americans are counting on him to save us from the totalitarian socialists who are backing Joe Biden and want to destroy our nation.
Democracy, capitalism, freedom, liberty, law and order and a future for our children and grandchildren are all at stake.
Please don’t fail us, Mr. President.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.