If there is one unfortunate aspect to today’s (Saturday) Mardi Gras parades is that the timing is too close together. Ellisville’s Mardi Gras parade will roll at 5:30 while Laurel’s will roll at 6:30. If the parades were following the same route, that would be ideal. But trying to make both parades will be difficult at best.
What to do in the future? Like everything, it is all about communication. Now, Ellisville and Laurel are the only two Jones County cities with parades, but we could imagine Sandersville and Soso and Ovett joining in as well. In Abita Springs, La., the Mardi Gras parade is made up of people riding lawnmowers. So it doesn’t have to be elaborate to have a good time. Get those towns to join, then work together on scheduling — an afternoon parade on Saturday in Soso, an evening parade in Laurel or Friday night parade in Ellisville. It works for the Christmas parade and should work for Mardi Gras, too.
Dress warm tonight, put on your glitter and costumes and enjoy the Mardi Gras spirit, whether in Ellisville or Laurel — or someone who can accomplish both. Be aware of the spirit of Mardi Gras, though, because we are sure law enforcement will be out in force and the drunk tank at the Berlin Inn will have a vacancy.
Be responsible and have fun. And let’s start working on next year right now.
