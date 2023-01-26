Emily Kaye Walters Barksdale Tamez died Jan. 6, 2023 in Houston, Texas. She was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Laurel.
She was a graduate of George S. Gardiner High School in Laurel and The University of Southern Mississippi with majors in theater and German. She was a member of The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band and had major roles in campus theatre productions.
She served as Miss Laurel for 1961-62 and represented the city in the Miss Mississippi Pageant in Vicksburg. She was also an ambassador in the Miss Oil Pageant.
She was associated with several law firms in Houston and Austin, and retired as a legal secretary from Fulbright & Jaworski.
She was preceded in death by her parents Troy Lee and Lucille Bush Walters of Laurel; her grandparents Leon and Maude Jones Bush of Hattiesburg and George and Laura Brownlee Walters of Laurel; her sister Barbara Ann Walters Uhlig; her first husband Russell Ellzey Barksdale; and her second husband Johnny Rosales Tamez.
She is survived by her son Russell Marcus Barksdale and wife Leanna of Asheville, N.C.; her sister Lyn Walters Phillips of Hattiesburg; her niece Kristen Phillips Kern and husband Todd of Madison; her nephews Breckenridge Phillips of Nashville and Kurt Uhlig of Renton, Wash.; and her grand-niece and grand-nephew Courtney Kern and Carson Kern.
Per her final wishes, she was cremated and her ashes spread with a private ceremony in a park in The Heights neighborhood of Houston.
