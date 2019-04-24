Downtown festival Saturday, Relay for Life Friday
The second annual Community Bank Downtown Crawfest will be Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the corner of West Oak and Front streets in downtown Laurel.
The event, which is co-hosted by Sertoma of Laurel and Laurel Main Street, will go on, rain or shine, organizers said. Despite forecasts of wet weather today (Thursday) and early Friday, Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies.
There will be live music, beverages and teams competing for crawfish-cooking prizes. All entries are cooked on site and will be judged by a team of crawfish experts and lovers.
A $15 entry band will get festival-goers in the gate and all the tasting they can handle. For $30, there is free tasting plus five pounds of crawfish. Children 12 and younger get in and eat free. “Fair food” options will also be available for purchase.
Teams will have tasting trays to serve crawfish. Both entry bands allow attendees to browse teams and taste any crawfish and add-ins so that they can vote for the People’s Choice of best overall boil.
For information about creating a team, sponsoring or attending, go to laurelmainstreet.com/events/community-banks-downtown-crawfest/, call 601-433-3255 or email
Relay for Life Friday at Sportsplex
Creating a world with less cancer takes a team effort. This year, nearly 4 million people nationwide will come together at local Relay For Life events to celebrate anyone who has battled cancer, remember loved ones lost and empower all to fight back against the disease.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the Relay For Life will be at the Laurel Sportsplex. The event will feature entertainment, food and fun for all ages while helping the American Cancer Society create a world with less cancer and more birthdays.
Relay For Life is a unique fundraising event that allows participants from all walks of life, including patients, medical support staff, corporations, civic organizations, faith-based groups and community volunteers, to join together to fight cancer. Progress is being made in the fight against cancer, and everyone who participates is making a difference, organizers said.
For more information, call 601-433-0066, 601-433-4311 or visit
