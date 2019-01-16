Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host a New Stage Theatre performance of the children’s classic Pinocchio at the museum on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The performance is free and open to the public, and a hands-on children’s art activity will follow the performance.
Adapted by Greg Banks, this captivating and unique 50-minute retelling of Carlo Collidi’s Pinocchio ignites the imagination of young audiences. This updated, fast-paced version of the classic tale follows the little puppet Pinocchio on his quest to become a real boy.
Will the all-too-tempting delights of puppet shows and alluring adventures be too much? Children are asked to interact with the cast as they all follow Pinocchio as he discovers that only by being truthful, selfless and kind to others will his dream of becoming a real boy ever become a reality.
New Stage Theatre is a professional regional theatre in Jackson and presents the highest quality theatrical productions for the people of Mississippi and the Southeast.
For more information, contact the museum at 601-649-6374 or visit www.LRMA.org.
