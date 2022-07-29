The suspect from the shooting at FastStop have surrendered themselves to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Friday evening. Two suspects are still at large and are considered armed and dangerous.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department has issued arrest warrants for:Carmelo Tremaine Jackson and Jordan Ciahjra Dean on charges of Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery.
Both are prime suspects in the armed robbery and shooting at Fast Stop in Hebron on Wednesday night. These individuals should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either subject should call 911, the Jones County Sheriff's Department at 601-425-3147, or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
"These suspects have been entered on the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) making their wanted status known to law enforcement agencies nationwide," notes Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. "The hunt is on for Jackson and Dean and we won't rest until they are captured."
