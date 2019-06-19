Man leaps through window 'with seconds to spare'
•
A father and daughter barely escaped a burning home in the Powers Community after midnight on Tuesday.
Homeowner Robert Easterling went out a window and Christy Gomillion went out the carport door “with seconds to spare” after the fire erupted, Powers Fire & Rescue volunteers said.
Firefighters responded to the 911 call to 6 Oakwood Dr., at 1:23 a.m., and when they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames in what was described as an “intense blaze.”
Units from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Power Co. also responded to the fire. Fire units were on the scene until 4 a.m.
No injuries were reported by the residents or firefighters. The American Red Cross will be working to assist the displaced residents with emergency needs.
During the fire, Powers volunteers and EMServ Ambulance had to break away to respond to a separate medical call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.