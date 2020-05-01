My first grandbaby, Evie, was born on April 17. She is an adorable little girl who looks exactly like her beautiful mother Alison did when she was a newborn. Even though the baby was born in the middle of this COVID-19 pandemic/lockdown scam, Evie’s future is about as bright as any 2-week-old infant’s future could be. Her parents are both medical residents at Wake Forest in North Carolina. Dad is freakishly smart and a genuinely nice guy, while her mother is simply one of the sweetest human beings on the planet — and has been since she was a little girl.
The baby not only hit the genetic jackpot, but she also hit the grandparent jackpot, as I am looking forward to spoiling her rotten (as are three other just-as-excited first-time grandparents.) I’ve already told my daughter and son-in-law that it will be their job to undo all of the damage that we grandparents inflict upon the child by giving into her every whim.
Most importantly, I want to thank everyone who went on my Facebook page to extend their congratulations. The outpouring of sentiment by so many of you, including many of you who I know disagree with me politically, was overwhelming and it meant a lot to me.
I’m sure you will all be hearing a lot more about Evie over the course of however much longer I have writing this column, but today, I wanted to touch on a lot of different topics that need to be touched on. I’m calling these my five simple truths.
Simple Truth No. 1: If you trust the mainstream media, you are an idiot.
There are daily examples, but the most recent one is the fact that not only is the media ignoring the sexual-abuse allegations against Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, but CNN went as far as to delete an episode of Larry King Live to hide archival evidence that supports the former Biden aide’s clams that he assaulted her.
There just isn’t any denying that the left-wing media is now nothing more than a shill for the Democrat Party. And anyone who does denies it is just as bad. Think about what the media did to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over a claim made by a Democratic operative in regard to a high school party. Think about how the media couldn’t get enough of porn star Stormy Daniels and her sleazy attorney Michael Avenatti when they thought it could hurt President Trump.
And now, compare it to the coverage being given to former Biden aide Tara Reade’s accusations that she was assaulted by then-Sen. Biden. Crickets. Nada. Nothing. Biden has yet to even be asked about it by the media.
And the media isn’t the only problem. Where is the #MeToo movement that was so outspoken on every man who even looked at a woman the wrong way? Pathetic hypocrites willing to sacrifice this victim because she might help get Trump re-elected.
By the way, the victim in this case is a Democrat, not a Trump supporter. After Hillary Clinton endorsed Biden this week, Reade stated, “I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. I voted for her in the primary. I’m a lifelong Democrat. But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me.”
In spite of the left-wing media’s double-standard when it comes to this story, Biden is going to eventually have to answer these allegations. In the meantime, the Republican Party should pay for protection for Ms. Reade. Her scathing rebuke of Hillary Clinton would seem to put her in Jeffrey Epstein-type danger.
Simple Truth No. 2: There is absolutely no evidence that lockdowns do anything but destroy the economy and people’s lives.
Since my first column saying we should reopen the economy ran three weeks ago, more and more people are starting to wake up and realize that the country made a huge mistake. Sweden did not shut down its economy. And guess what? It has not had some sort of catastrophic outbreak of coronavirus deaths. As a matter of fact, Sweden is actually doing better than a lot of the other European countries that did lock down.
Even more telling may be our neighbor to the west. Arkansas, which has roughly the same population and geographic location as Mississippi, did not issue a lockdown order, yet its residents have had half the coronavirus cases and a mere quarter of the deaths that Mississippi has suffered.
Kudos to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for having the guts to reopen his state while other politicians continue kowtowing to the left-wing hysterical media that is responsible for destroying the economy in the first place.
Simple Truth No. 3: Donald Trump is the president to lead us out of this mess.
When we voted Donald Trump into the office of the presidency, it was because he was a businessman who we believed could dig the country out of the economic malaise that it had been in for two decades. And he did it. Actually, he crushed it better than anyone could have imagined.
No one could have envisioned the worldwide Chinese health scare that would bring the economy to a crashing halt. Like any other president, Trump has no expertise when it comes to a medical crisis, so he turned to medical experts. He would have no chance at reelection if he hadn’t done that. Unfortunately, like everyone else, Trump was duped into believing that this crisis was worth shutting down the greatest economy in history … the same economy that Trump built. It wasn’t, but he still HAD TO follow the advice of Drs. Fauci and Birx to have any chance at re-election.
Here is what I do know: Trump dug us out of an economic hole before. If there is anyone who can do it again, it is this president. If there is any hope that China will end up having to pay for the trillions of dollars being spent on this disaster, it will be because of the strength of Donald Trump. It certainly isn’t going to happen with China-loving Joe Biden.
And make what you want of this, but the day that the Obama/Biden reign came to an end, the Dow Jones Industrial average was at 19,827. As I’m writing this (11:49 a.m. on Wednesday) and smack dab in the middle of the biggest economic shutdown in history, the stock market is at 24,711. Now that is some faith in our current president.
Simple Truth No. 4: Chris McDaniel needs to run for governor.
I don’t share a lot of other people’s posts on my Facebook page, but I had to share this bit of uncommon, common sense from our state senator. “Just because the government says you MAY reopen doesn’t mean you MUST reopen. Just because the government says you MAY visit a reopened business doesn’t mean you MUST visit it. Exercise your discretion, your liberty. Decide for yourself. Allow others to do the same. And please don’t ridicule those who choose to work, unless you volunteer to pay their bills.”
Simple Truth No. 5: We don’t need another stimulus package. The only stimulus we need is to reopen our businesses and put people back to work ... NOW.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
