Amanda Roll, Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism director, was the weekly guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Laurel meeting at the Laurel County Club.
Roll is, in addition to her Chamber duties, responsible for tourism efforts for the Jones County Chamber of Commerce.
She spoke on the impact of the hit HGTV television show "Home Town," which is in its forth season with 17 episodes this season.
The highly rated show, featuring Laurel residents and business owners Ben and Erin Napier, is almost halfway through the season and is drawing large numbers of tourists from all over the United States and several foreign countries to Laurel and Jones County. The impact is being felt in tourism taxes in Laurel with increases in the tourism tax of 7 percent and 8 percent over the past two months, respectively, and up 5 percent over the last year since July 2019.
Roll also noted that the Jones County Chamber of Commerce is getting multiple calls per week from people looking for tourism information on Laurel and Jones County and people who are interested in moving to the area. The Chamber will host the "Home Town Finale Block Party" at the Laurel Mercantile Company on Front Street on Monday, May 11, with events happening all day leading up to the show being broadcast live outdoors on a huge screen at the Mercantile.
The Chamber has also created new tourism pages on Facebook and Instagram under the name "Visit Laurel & Jones County" with more than 4,500 likes generated in the past few months.
Roll is encouraging social media enthusiasts to like and follow these two pages and let their family and friends know as well. In addition, Roll spoke to the efforts by the Jones County Chamber of Commerce to grow their membership well over the current three hundred plus members.
In addition, efforts are expanding to further promote tourism, have chamber members network with each other to grow their businesses, expand Chamber programming and promote Jones County all across America and beyond.
The Chamber recently completed an official membership brochure, which communicates to members the value the Chamber brings and how to connect with the community and better grow their business. The Chamber has created an emerging professionals program and recently hosted a speed networking event for participants which allowed 3-4 minutes per conversation to learn more about participants professional lives.
Roll concluded her program by noting that the future for Jones County is bright and that tourism is on a huge upswing in the county. The Chamber continues to host the wildly popular Lunch and Learn programs and the Chamber's annual golf tournament will be April 24 at the Laurel Country Club.
The Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets most Wednesdays at noon at the Laurel County Club. Anyone interested in learning more about Kiwanis philanthropy efforts and/or membership in the club is invited to attend.
