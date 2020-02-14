Alarms sounding as youth violence intensifies
Jonah was put down when he was a boy — that meant one minute with three brothers, as he put it. They thrashed him.
At the time, he was too young to grasp the breadth of the gang’s reasoning. It was a rite of passage, sure, but it was also a family matter. Jonah’s face hardened when he remembered it, sitting at a restaurant booth. His hands shook a little.
“It’s about family,” he said. “It’s about love. I seen something, the brothers, they always had each others' backs. When someone calls you and asks for help, and that help is awful and will get you 25 years, will you ride? Will you get in the car with them? They call, they ask for help, you’re going. It didn’t matter.”
Locally, talk of gangs has flared up in the wake of youth violence in the last two months. Law enforcement agencies are meeting up and forming mitigation strategies like Operation Ghost, by which several county offices will share information and crack down on organized crime.
Jonah no longer represents a gang, which he calls an organization. He withheld his identity, having left the life several years before. His wife sat beside him in the booth.
“Family,” she said, answering what attracts young men to the life. “It was his family. That tightness, that bond, nothing is more important.”
When a member of the organization is put down, he’s to learn the literature — oaths and hand signs. Jonah signed a death pledge in his own blood. As he described this, his eyes grew serious. He wasn’t supposed to be discussing any of it.
“A lot of people don’t take this too seriously,” he said. “But many, many people have been killed over it. … We built our lives around love, but it’s a hell of a way to show love. You’re born into it.”
Many members are indoctrinated from childhood as their affiliate parents pass on these rites. Then, during summer vacation months, organizations are said to recruit young men heavily.
“Once you’re talking to a young man, you talk about gang signs and one love and all that,” Jonah said. “You tell them enough to make them curious. You say, ‘I can’t tell you more until you’re ready to go all the way down.'”
From way down here, it’s harder to see life’s surface, that there are other ways to live.
Pastor Jason Capers leads Laurel’s Coalition for Unity and Non-Violence, whose next meeting is Feb. 29 at the library. The Laurel City Councilman has been in touch with several current and former affiliates.
“They tell me that if something doesn’t change before summer, it’s going to get bad,” he said.
For young new recruits, joining a criminal organization is a way to better the individual and those around him. Writer John Scalzi suggested in 2018 that an individual’s highest life crisis is to service their community: “Or to put it simply and even more inexactly: Society creates individuals; individuals return the favor.”
“Joining up gives people instant access to money, drugs and women,” Capers said. “They say it’s an organization that exists for the betterment of their people.”
Violence is the only way in, and it’s “what you do,” Jonah said. The promises of flush cars, easy money and a rise to leadership fade. Boys under 18 are given violent tasks because they’re more often sent to juvenile detention centers rather than prison.
“The penitentiary is no place to live,” Jonah said. He’d gone to prison in his 20s. “I went in bangin’. Loving to fight. Look at my hands — see the difference? It’s just from — I used to love it, busting somebody’s head. Sounds crazy, right? Once you’re in there, it’s on. And you already have tattoos for Simon City Royals or Vice Lords, so you’ve got things to go do whether you like it or not, or you’re going to get the brakes beat off you.”
Even if a brother is in the wrong — maybe he owes the Latin Kings some money, for instance — his affiliates will back him in a fight.
“That’s just the way it is,” Jonah said. “You ride no matter what. And the drugs, if you’re affiliated, if he’s got it, then you’ve got it. I got money, you got money. It’s family. That’s just the way it is.”
Cash crops
Methamphetamine and heroin are criminal cash crops these days. The amount of meth is unbelievable, Jonah said. It’s cheap, and it’s everywhere.
“There’s one thing guaranteed,” he said. “I don’t know — and I’m telling you straight up — I don’t know too many affiliated people who get out of prison, stick to their affiliation and don’t go back to prison. You’re gonna end up having to do some dirt for someone. That’s the lifestyle, man.”
Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell, sitting in his office, suggested the mentality of a methamphetamine addict is difficult to understand, but understanding is still plausible. He pointed to an object on his desk.
“If I told you to pick up that key, put that in your pocket, and when you do you’ll give up your career,” he said. “You’ll give up your wife, your kids, your church, you’re going to start stealing and eating out of garbage cans. Would you pick it up?”
Russell said, however, that he’s known someone to do those very things to chase an otherworldly high.
“He was living in his truck, eating out of garbage cans,” he said. “He said the first time is an unbelievable feeling. It’s a utopia like he’d never felt. He said, ‘Before the needle was pulled out of my arm, all I could think about was getting more.’”
“You’ve seen how much someone can age in the period of a year,” EPD Lt. Scott Wuertz added.
Nobody looks at a mugshot and decides they will be in one someday, Russell said. There is no ingredient in crystal meth that won’t kill someone by itself. The phenomenon of its widespread use is a recent one.
In the 1990s, a police instructor formerly of the Drug Enforcement Administration told Russell that crystal meth would replace crack cocaine. Russell didn’t believe it.
“But he hit the nail on the head,” he said. “Meth is cheaper, and the high lasts longer.”
Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox, a 24-year police veteran, also weighed in. He confirmed the two highest-selling drugs in the Pine Belt right now are heroin and crystal meth.
You don’t see crack anymore, he said, and since its absence, prostitution has become a lesser problem.
“I don’t think it’s uniquely gangs selling these drugs,” he said. “It’s not necessarily just gang affiliates pushing them, but they do it.”
Cox’s department is prioritizing violent crimes at the moment. More often than not, those crimes are drug-related. His officers are focusing on patrolling problem areas and being visible to the community.
“We try to focus on trends,” Cox said. “We want to focus on proactive policing, not reactive.”
Finding solutions
Once you get involved with “the system,” or one of these organizations, it’s hard to return to normal life, Jonah said.
“These kids,” he said. “Someone has got to help them. There ain’t no future in affiliation. They have a completely different mindset today than they did. Their talk — I have no understanding.”
Jonah believes that police have limited influence on gangs. Internal forces are more effective for mitigating violence, he said.
“It’ll take the older generation, actively affiliated, stepping up and taking control of things,” he said.
Pastor Capers feels similarly, but with a different angle.
“The community has to communicate very clearly that gang violence is not acceptable,” he said. “The guys shooting at each other are sons, brothers, cousins and neighbors. Enough people in the community have to care and be willing to join together and say we’re not willing to have people shooting each other on 16th Avenue.”
The Unity Coalition’s meetings are designed to focus the community’s voice. Capers said violence must be stopped by way of the community, because it’s the “best way to make a long-lasting change.”
Speakers are visiting school districts to talk to kids. Former affiliates are going back to their organizations to affect change. Capers and his committee are setting up plans for a young men’s summer camp, where attendees would learn practical skills and hear ministry.
“We’re not wanting to put more laws in books or anything,” Capers said. “We want to change people through relationships and involvement.”
The coalition meets once per month.
“The people who know what’s going on with gangs here said violence is going to get worse this summer, that there are a lot of gangs out there,” Capers said. “It’s not like these people are in another country. They’re one street over. We need to approach their leadership.”
Tonya Madison of the District Attorney’s Office, who used to head up local and state gang task forces, did not respond to phone calls.
Jonah stepped into the parking lot after his interview. He’d been thinking about solutions to violence, breaking down steps that lead to affiliation.
“These kids getting involved, if they’re not born into it, they get curious,” Jonah said. “Man, in order for me to tell you anything more, you’d have to go one minute with two brothers.”
