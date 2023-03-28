Hilda Earnestine Gaskin passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 in Ocean Springs at the age of 92.
Hilda was born Nov. 27, 1931, to the late Jim and Bessie (Ingram) Williams of Laurel. She was a graduate of Shady Grove High School and retired from South Central Regional Medical Center. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed reading, gardening and travel. She was also a talented seamstress. She was married to the late Robert Leonard Gaskin for 60 years. They were members of Salem Heights Baptist Church.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters Erma McCurdy, Bernice Bradford and Margaret Warren; and brothers T.J. Williams, Lester Williams, Roy Williams and James Williams.
She is survived by her sons Bobby (Jenny) Gaskin of Ocean Springs and Keith (Gaines) Gaskin of Columbus; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Anthony) Collins of Kalamazoo, Mich., Mallory (Eric) Arriaga and Connor (Hannah) Gaskin, all of Ocean Springs, and Anna Gaines (Hunter) Johnson and Edmund Gaskin, all of Columbus; five great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Pizetta, Isabella Collins, Connor Ardnt, Chandler Hus Johnson and Hazel Gaines Johnson.
A graveside service will be Thursday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at Salem Heights Church cemetery. Services will be officiated by Rev. Brent Benson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Salem Heights Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2758 Laurel, MS. 39442 or to the charity of your choice.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
