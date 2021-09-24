A Laurel family escaped a fire at their 16th Avenue home on Tuesday morning.
Around 7 a.m., the Laurel Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a structure fire at 1033 N 16th Ave., and Shift Commander Capt. Robby Mcclaurin dispatched three engine companies along with command to the scene.
When command arrived first on the scene, it was reported that the single-story, wood-frame structure was engulfed in flames. Everyone was out of the residence at the time of the fire. Two adults were home at the time. Fire- fighters soon began extinguishing the flames.
The three engine crews did an offensive/defensive attack and extinguished the fire in approximately 30 minutes. Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown said the crews did an outstanding job extinguishing the fire.
“Hats off to them,” Brown said in a press release.
The structure sustained catastrophic damage to the front along with heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the entire home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
