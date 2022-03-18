Ex-teacher accused of trying to lure teen boy to lake for sex
A former teacher who was looking to lure a teenager to a local lake for sex got hooked up by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department instead.
James Phillips, 45, of Waynesboro sent a text message to the unidentified 16-year-old local boy that made his intentions known, explicitly and specifically, Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
The boy showed the message to his father, who immediately contacted Sgt. Jeff Monk of the JCSD. Carter and Monk then came up with a plan straight from the reality TV series “To Catch A Predator.”
They told the father to reply to the text with his son’s phone, telling Phillips to meet him in the men’s bathroom at Bogue Homa Lake. He did and Phillips told what kind of vehicle he’d be in.
It was there when Carter and Monk pulled up at the set time and found Phillips waiting in the men’s bathroom. They let him know that he was going to jail, not for a tryst with the teen.
“He tried to say that he had just stopped there to pee,” Carter said.
But that story by the man who calls himself “Mr. Math” didn’t add up.
Besides the incriminating text messages, they also found methamphetamine and a meth pipe in Phillips’ vehicle, Carter said.
Phillips and the teen met at a shop in Hattiesburg where the suspect had been working for about a month, according to his Facebook page. They exchanged phone numbers because of a possible purchase the teen was looking to make, but the boy got a strange vibe from the salesman. That instinct was later confirmed by the text message he received.
“He did exactly the right thing,” Carter said of the teen. “He didn’t engage in any conversation … he gave the phone straight to his father, and his father contacted us so we were able to get a jump on it right then and there.”
Phillips was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was expected to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday.
“The allegation of enticement of a child for sexual purposes is one of a very serious nature,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Following a parent’s report of the text messages that were received, we moved quickly to apprehend James Philips and charge him.”
Phillips was arrested by Biloxi police in March 2019 and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver. He was in his second stint as a teacher in the Wayne County School District at the time, according to media reports.
Last month, he posted to Facebook that he was working as a salesman in Hattiesburg, soliciting customers to come do business with him.
“All of my students, I know you guys and girls love to ride in the mud and let your hair blow freely,” he wrote. “Come see me or call me to help get you on something that will make you leader of the pack … come see me, James — aka Mr. Math — aka Mr. Phillips.”
