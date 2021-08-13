Remember their names. Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capita of West Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio James Risch of Idaho, Mitt Romney of Utah, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Roger Wicker of the great state of MISSISSIPPI. These are the 19 GOP senators who will go down in history as selling out the country to the socialists. Shame on you, Roger Wicker, for selling out your country and your state.
Ten Republican senators were needed to pass the $1 trillion bill that is a precursor to the socialist “New Green Deal,” and 19 of them sold out the country and your children and grandchildren’s futures. Nineteen! And you have to ask yourself, why?
I saw one of these creeps interviewed on Fox News, and the excuse he gave was that “we had to show the American people that we are willing to compromise with Democrats.” The interviewer failed to ask the most reasonable of followup questions: Why? Why did you need to show America that you are willing to compromise with socialists? Name one time that the Demo-Commie Party compromised with the Republicans during President Trump’s term?
The real reason isn’t about compromise. It is because the Republican Party is full of swamp creatures who are not looking out for the best interests of America. And, let’s face it, these 19 are a Who’s Who of the Republican swamp. Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, Bill Cassidy and Roger Wicker are RINOs to the core. Democrats in disguise. Pathetic sellouts who couldn’t care less about the path this country is going down.
Just so you know what these 19 RINOs sold us out for, out of the $1 trillion, only $268 billion will actually be spent on traditional infrastructure projects such as fixing roads, bridges, railroads and airports, then $65 billion will be spent on high-speed internet and the rest will go toward the socialist new green-deal programs. That includes $7.5 billion for a national network of electric car chargers, another $7.5 billion to electrify buses and ferries, and $350 million for something called a “Wildlife Crossing Pilot Program.” And I guess just because “what’s another billion dollars of taxpayer money,” there is also $1 billion set aside to “reconnect” cities that are physically divided by a highway. Huh? Really?
The worst part of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill is that it is a precursor to a monstrous $3.5 trillion budget that will be nothing more than a final push toward full-blown communism. That budget, which was introduced by Chuck Schumer on Monday, features massive increases in government benefit programs, including the expansion of child tax credits, establishing paid family and medical leave, funding universal preschool and free community college. And, of course, it also features billions more spent on climate change. And it should be noted that this budget also provides a pathway for the “lawful permanent status” for all of the illegal immigrants who have poured over the border since Biden took office. This is, without a doubt, the Democrats’ shot at a communist takeover of America before the 2022 midterms. And 19 pathetic GOP Senators gave them a leg up on it.
It doesn’t even seem real anymore, but the United States’ national debt is currently at $28 trillion. That is more than $81,000 per citizen and around $200,000 per taxpayer. We owe more in debt than the entire GDP of China, Japan and India combined! And now the Democrats want to add $3.5 trillion to a debt that had already skyrocketed because of trillions of dollars of socialist programs and handouts that were pushed down America’s throat under the falsehood that we needed help to get through COVID-19. In actuality, it was actions taken by the government, specifically lockdowns, that caused the economic crises that led to the wasting of trillions of dollars.
It’s time we face it — our enemies are running the country. By the time Biden leaves office, our debt will soar to $45 trillion. This debt, which keeps growing to monstrous proportions, will eventually become due. It will also eventually destroy the country and that might just be what the Demo-commies are trying to accomplish.
Think about it. When did socialism first get introduced into American society? It was during the Great Depression. It was FDR’s “New Deal.” When people are so poor that they are struggling to feed themselves and their families, they will gladly turn to the government for help. They have to. They have no other choice.
Even though it is the government’s insane spending that will be responsible for the next Great Depression, it will ultimately be the government that the masses will have to turn to in order to survive. It is what the Demo-Commies want, and they are putting us on a collision course with the next great economic calamity so that they can finally reach their ultimate goal of forcing totalitarian communism down our throats.
No society can continue to spend trillions that it doesn’t actually have without an eventual crash. All one has to do is look at history. Our economic collapse may already be under way. Prices are skyrocketing. Shortages of common goods have become all too common.
Employers can’t fill jobs because of a worker shortage caused exclusively by the government paying people to stay home. They are purposely sabotaging the future of the United States by instituting spending policies that can’t possibly be sustained. I believe it is just another part of the Demo-Commies’ plan to take down a nation that was the envy of civilization.
I’m running out of hope that the country can survive until the midterms of 2022, and even then, if we keep electing the likes of Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Mitch McConnell and Roger Wicker, will it even matter?
