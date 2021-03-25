In the 2016 Broadway blockbuster “Hamilton,” one of the most memorable songs included the lines: “It must be nice ... it must be nice ... to have Washington on your side.” The character portraying Aaron Burr was referencing Alexander Hamilton’s cozy relationship with George Washington. Because of that cozy relationship, Hamilton could virtually do anything because he had the backing of the powerful.
Some 250 years later, it must be nice for Democrats to have the media on their side.
For those who watched Joe Biden’s first press conference since taking office — nearly nine weeks after he was sworn in — it was quite the contrast to what the former president had to endure on a near daily basis. First, the nine weeks without a press conference would have landed Trump on the front page of every newspaper and most cable news shows nightly. Headlines declaring: “What is Trump hiding?” would scream daily.
The reporters at a Trump press conference were vicious, not even trying to hide their ideology. They shouted questions, were rude, had no respect and consistently interrupted the Commander-in-Chief. In Biden’s press conference, he had a list of “chosen” reporters to call on — oftentimes he lost his place and said several times “Where am I?” — and then allowed those friendly reporters to ask two, three and four followup questions. Meanwhile, Biden rambled on for several minutes on each question, making vacuous general statements that in no way would have flown in the Trump administration. He was a walking “talking point” and referenced a notebook many times looking for answers.
“Reporters” addressed him as “Mr. President” and were quiet and reserved in their questions. They lobbed softball after softball. When he did get a tough question, he rambled with generalities.
Now go back to “reporters” frothing at the mouth with vitriol as they launched question after question, and Trump answered with candor and without notes.
We should expect such since the Washington Press Corps — and the national corporate media as a whole — are little more than an arm of the Democrat party. When the president has a media that is in bed with him and his administration and will allow for that president to get away with almost anything, the only watchdog of D.C. Swamp corruption is a neutered, aging golden retriever — much like the hollow, swamp monster who occupies the title of president.
Yes, it must be nice ... it must be nice ... to be a Democrat in Washington, D.C.!
