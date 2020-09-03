Mr. James Hilton Saucier of Laurel passed from this life at Forrest General Hospital on Aug. 30, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born in Greenwood on May 16, 1950 to Hilton H. Saucier and Marie Harris Saucier.
Mr. Saucier was a retired X-Ray tech at Forrest General Hospital. He spent most of his time with his family, woodburning wildlife scenery, woodworking and studying scripture. Mr. Saucier was especially passionate about serving God, and he dedicated his art to spiritual examples.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hilton H. Saucier and Marie Saucier.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Saucier of Laurel; five sons, Caleb Saucier of Laurel, Joseph Hosey of Laurel, Joel (Kaitlin) Hosey of Stevensville, Mich., Thomas Hosey of Hiram, Ga., and Christopher (Cassia) Hosey of Laurel; one brother, Nathan (Marsha) Saucier of Round Rock, Texas; one sister, Darlene Herrington of Spring Hill, Tenn.; and five grandchildren, Jared, Josh, Jaden, Avonlee and Noveline.
Graveside service will be Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. at Ellisville Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Rowley Jr. and Rev. James Roberts will officiate.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
