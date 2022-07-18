A Jasper County parolee is behind bars again after being accused of attacking a deputy and family members with a knife, and a Jones County man armed with knives is charged with attacking a deputy with a knife after resisting arrest.
Richard Glispy, 42, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated domestic violence and one count of assault on a police officer and booked into the Jasper County Jail.
On Friday around 1:50 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance on County Road 812, near the Jones County line. When Deputy Taylor Reed arrived on the scene, he saw several people in an altercation. Glispy was armed with a knife, according to reports, and had already assaulted several family members.
Reed attempted to take Glispy into custody when Glispy went for another knife. A struggle ensued, and Reed was able to get the suspect into custody with the help of family members, according to reports.
Glispy is on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and that agency has placed a hold on him. He was convicted of armed robbery and arson in Jones County, according to the MDOC website.
In an unrelated incident, a knife-wielding Ovett man was accused of assaulting an officer after repeated attempts to get him to comply with demands.
Brad Boutwell, 43, was charged with simple assault of an officer — a felony — after Deputy Jason Holder of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department tried to take him into custody for trespassing early Saturday evening at a residence on Ada D. Drive.
Holder ordered the suspect to put down the knives and talk to him, but Boutwell did not comply with the commands and was “aggressive” toward Holder before walking away, according to the report.
Holder warned Boutwell that he would “tase him” if he did not comply, but Boutwell — who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol — continued to walk away, the report continued. After several warnings to drop the knives and comply, Holder “tased” Boutwell, who continued to resist as Holder attempted to take him into custody.
Holder was transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
The caller told the deputy that the suspect, with no shirt on and knives in the waistband of his pants, went through his yard. When he told Boutwell to get off his property, Boutwell reportedly yelled back, then fled into the woods. The caller told the deputy that he fired two warning shots to “scare” the suspect before calling the JCSD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.