Twenty Jones College sophomores were selected as Hall of Fame finalists after completing an application listing campus and community involvement, volunteer service, leadership positions/offices and academic honors. Students must have a minimum 3.5 GPA. Some of these students are athletes and have jobs in addition to their academic and campus responsibilities. They will receive special recognition in the college yearbook and during the spring commencement ceremony in May.
Finalists from the Leader-Call coverage area are Alondra Abad of Northeast Jones, Macy Ainsworth of Taylorsville, Faith Collins of Heidelberg, Michah Hill of Laurel, and Tomas Nader and Elizabeth Parker, both of Ellisville.
Alondra Abad of Northeast Jones High School graduated Summa Cum Laude and was a member of the Future Leaders of Jones County program. While earning Dean’s List and President’s List honors at Jones College, Abad was also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, received the Letter “J” Academic Award and the second-place honor in public speaking and in organizational behavior and leadership at the FBLA State Leadership Conference. She serves in her church as a member of the Catholic Church Spanish choir and the A.C.T.S. religious retreat team. Abad majored in international business with the goal of earning her bachelor’s degree at the University of Southern Mississippi. Her parents are Juan Carlos Abad and Marcelina Velazquez.
“As a first-generation Hispanic college student, I’m flattered to receive this recognition,” Abad said. “It has been overwhelming to figure out college without any help from my parents, but I’m slowly but surely working my way up. Being selected for the Jones College Hall of Fame just proves to me that hard work pays off. It is an honor that fills my heart with joy because I know that my presence, dedication, commitment, perseverance, and love were truly noticed. I’m so glad I became part of the Jones College Family!”
Macy Ainsworth of Taylorsville was a Mississippi Scholar, Miss Taylorsville High School, president of National Honor Society and FCA Champion of Character. At Jones College, she’s been a member of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society with plans to earn her bachelor’s degree at the University of Southern Mississippi and then pursue a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. Bucky and Amanda Ainsworth are Macy’s parents.
Faith Collins of Heidelberg majored in computer science, earning President’s List honors each semester at Jones College. She is a member of PTK, Sigma Kappa Delta Honor Society, Student Government Association, Engineering Society and FBLA. Collins is her church’s pianist and has volunteered on various disaster-relief efforts. Her plans include earning a software degree with minors in mathematics and German.
Micah Johnson Hill has the honor of being the first Laurel Middle College graduate earning Hall of Fame honors. She and six of her classmates will be graduating from both Laurel High School and Jones College this May as a member of the new, Middle College program. Hill majored in information technology and has served on the Mississippi State Board of Education as the Senior Student Representative since her appointment in 2021, with her term ending this year.
At Laurel High School, Hill was a member of the Beta Club, Key Club, Student Council, Varsity Tennis, STEM Competition Team, LMSA Tornado Techies Mentor, Mississippi Department of Education’s Student Representative, Mississippi’s State Beta Vice-President, and Jones County’s Distinguished Young Woman. She also volunteers for the Agape Church Tech Team, Church Kids Team and the Agape Church Announcement Team. Her parents are James and Anicia Hill.
“I feel honored having the opportunity to represent Laurel High School as the first Middle College student to receive such a prestigious award from Jones College,” Hill said. “The Middle College Program gives students the chance to receive their high school diploma and an associate degree simultaneously. Being in the Hall of Fame is a staple in my educational journey that shows the importance of working hard and pursuing my aspirations no matter the odds.”
Tomas Nader, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina and currently living in Ellisville, majored in software engineering. In addition to academic honors such as being on the President’s List Honor Roll and Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, Nader has also earned many accolades in tennis. He was selected as the MACCC Player of the Year, MACCC All-Conference team, NJCAA First Team All-American, MACJC Distinguished Scholar Athlete and the ITA Scholar Athlete. Nader plans to earn his bachelor’s degree in computer science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Javier Nader is his father.
“This honor means a lot to me because it shows I have left a legacy I will not forget,” Nader said. “It also shows all the effort I’ve been putting in over the past few years both academically and in sports. Being selected as a Hall of Fame Finalist is something that I will always cherish for years to come. The memories and the achievements that I have made will always last a lifetime.”
Elizabeth Parker is a non-traditional student who is earning an Early Childhood Education Technology degree at Jones College. The Jones County native is the owner and director of the Early Childhood Center and is also caring for her husband of 55 years. Additionally, Parker volunteers in her church nursery and as a Sunday school teacher, while also teaching cooking, sewing, canning, dry pack and pressure canning, and she has sewn clothing for missions and the needy, in addition to helping with home renovations. Living on the farm is a great lifestyle that she said allows her to share its many blessings with others.
“I feel it is a privilege to be able to get a higher education, and that was one of my daddy’s goals for his children. To be selected to the Hall of Fame is an honor and it’s truly a blessing,” she said. “My family has deep roots in Jones County with ancestry I have traced to being a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Each family connection, including my parents, William Pruitt and Myrtle (Dennis) Pruitt have made me who I am. I hope they are proud.”
Other semifinalists include Morgan Durning of Hattiesburg, Virginia Fortenberry of New Hebron, Gage Herring and Sara Morgan, both of Foxworth, Kaliyah Jones of Wesson, Farrah Jordan of State Line, Meg Matthews of Raleigh, Abby Morris of Columbia, Bralynn Newell of Newton, Breanna Penton of Petal, Christopher Ritz of Sumrall, Madison Temple of Pearl, and Madison Wicker and Brady Williams, both of Mendenhall.
