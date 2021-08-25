The 160-member Maroon Typhoon Marching Band consists of Jones College students who are majoring in a wide variety of subjects who enjoy sharing their musical talents and support the Bobcat Athletics at various sporting events. Pictured in the front row is the feature twirler, Kaia Taylor-Columbia. Next are the drum majors, Genna Ramey-Washington County, Alabama, Emma Burge-Oak Grove and Cambry Holifield-Laurel. In the third row are colorguard captains, Lexi Millwood-Brandon; Anna Leigh Ragsdale-Mize; touch of gold captains, Morgan Breland-Ellisville, and Mackenzie Drinkard-Lucedale with colorguard captains, Emily Bingham-Petal and Kaitlyn Little-Oak Grove. Pictured in the fourth row, left to right are colorguard members, Gabrielle Hankins-Laurel; Doll Swindle-Waynesboro with touch of gold dancers, Ivana Bishop-Waynesboro, Abbey Dodd-Petal and Meg Matthews-Raleigh; and colorguard members Taylor Channel-Pearl and Nataley Evans-Ellisville. Pictured in the fifth row are colorguard members, Kaitlin Davis-Enterprise; Gabriella Lopez-Flowood; Jessica Moudy-Richland with touch of gold members, Analee Dumas-Petal; Erin Buckley-Gallman; Madison Temple-Pearl and Karlee Green-Laurel with colorguard members, Lily Taylor-Pearl; Hannah Broadwater-Pearl; Anahi Chercoles-Forest and Jade Peacock-Laurel. In the sixth row, colorguard members are pictured left to right, Kenaz Gaddis-Columbia; Sarah Adams-Ellisville; Rebekah Brondum-Leakesville; Rachel Turner-New Augusta; Alisha Hudson-Laurel; Rebekah Sudduth-Pearl and Mikel Washington-Columbia.
Instrumental members of the band are pictured by section in random order, in rows seven through 14, beginning with flutes/woodwinds, brass and percussion. Jasmine Decker-Mendenhall; Abby Doiron-Mize; Sophia-Gordon-Seminary; Kelbi Herring-Laurel; Mackenzie Herrington-Laurel; Erica Kitchens-Ellisville; Eileen Ortega-Seminary; Kristlyn Parker-Seminary; Dixie Pinkerton-Quitman; Kambri Pippin-Laurel; Ines Rivera-Laurel; Aidan Slater-Laurel; Amy Thornton-Pearl; Kaylea Yates-Ellisville; Jessica Long-Waynesboro; Kaitlyn Beasley-Waynesboro; Joshua Brown-Ellisville; Elda Cook-Ellisville; Madison Foxworth-Columbia; Heighlie Frias-Laurel; Victor Heath- Petal; Tiera Hough Hattiesburg; Isabella Kittrell-Waynesboro; Sandra Massey-Stringer; Lorin Musgrove-Laurel; Madison Myers-Columbia; Katlyn Myrick-Laurel; Madilyn Pitts-Enterprise; Raveon Pruitt-Lane-Laurel; Lena Ruble-Petal; Dallas Trehern-Mobile, AL; Rhiannon Williams-Laurel; Anthony Evans-Quitman; Brandon Murray-Laurel; Ethan Robertson-Columbia; Vada Koepp-Columbia; Eboni McDonald-Laurel; Sydney Tisdale-Ellisville; Sara-Beth McKellar-Vicksburg; Jamie Anderson-Sumrall; Tony Ducksworth-Taylorsville; Samuel Burcaw-Petal; DJ (Daniel) Jackson-Hattiesburg; Tyler Broadway-Laurel; Emily Ford-Clinton; Rachel Hawkins-Pearl; Luis Hernandez-Laurel; Summer Hughes-Mize; Mary Elizabeth Kebodeaux-Fruitdale, AL; Cambrie McRee-Ellisville; Hunter Overstreet-Laurel; Angel (Luis) Salas-Petal; Summer Satcher-Enterprise; James (Noah) Schumann-Waynesboro; Kyyora Sidney-Laurel; Reagan Thornton-Laurel; Callie Tisdale-Richland; Trinity Williams-Brooklyn; Brandon Broome-Sumrall; Will Eaton-Oak Grove; Corbin Hollifield-Laurel; Marquez Hundley-Waynesboro; Laurel (Tootie) Hunt-Wiggins; John Scott-Oak Grove; Laniyah Barnes-Laurel; Jarrett Darden-Seminary; Miyalexis Douglas-Pearl; TJ May-Mendenhall; Logan Walker- Waynesboro; Tanner Hubbard-Gautier; Ronald (R.J.) Hughes-Laurel; Daylen Hux-Mize; Travis Kogutkiewicz-Waynesboro; Jaiquan Lyons-Moss Point; Cameron Pippen-Laurel; Xavier Porter-Laurel; William Purser-Oak Grove; Conner Smith-Mize; Jacob Moore-Kiln; Cameron Dewberry-Pearl; Colin Ingram-Pearl; Bonner Welch-Ellisville; Shakeeb Anderson-Quitman; Michael Arevalo-Pearl; Christian Branch-Washington County, AL; Logan Evans-Laurel; Stevonta (Stevo) Mayfield-Waynesboro; Andrew Suttle-Petal; Jeremy Corely-Enterprise; Jacob Dickerson-Mize; Zachary Gregore-Petal; Tyler Nunn-Petal; Michael DeCou-Gray, LA; Jordan Stianche-Petal; Chris Hartfield-Petal; Taikya Ducksworth-Taylorsville; Nicolas Barnes-Purvis; Tyler Cash-Ellisville; Abigail Garick-Laurel; Ema Hudson-Laurel; Savannah Satcher-Enterprise; Sarah Adams-Ellisville; Emily Bingham-Petal; Hanna Broadwater-Pearl; Rebekah Brondum-Leakesville; Taylor Channell-Pearl; Anahi Chercoles-Forest; Kaitlin Davis-Enterprise; Nataley Evans-Ellisville; Kenaz (Adonijah) Gaddis-Columbia; Gabrielle Hankins-Laurel; Alisha Hudson-Laurel; Kaitlyn Little-Oak Grove; Gabriella Lopez-Flowood; Lexi Millwood- Brandon; Jessica Moudy-Richland; Jade Peacock-Laurel; Anna Leigh Ragsdale-Mize; Rebekah Sudduth-Pearl; Christian (Doll) Swindle-Waynesboro; Lily Taylor-Pearl; Rachel Turner-New Augusta; Isabelle (Belle) Walters-Laurel; Mikel (Dalton) Whitehead-Columbia; Pictured left to right in the last two rows are band managers, in random order, Rachel Carlino-Waynesboro; Tyler Dunn-Waynesboro; Jordan Evans-Leakesville; Garrett Griffin-Morton; Emma Hampton-Petal; Alex Lee-Ellisville; Sydnee Mabe-Petal; Marcus Nixon-Laurel; Hailey Reaves-Laurel and Makaila Valentine-Leakesville.
