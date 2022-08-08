A pinning and graduation ceremony for 21 students who recently finished Jones College’s Practical Nursing program celebrated their accomplishments while overcoming many obstacles.
Christi Smith of Bay Springs is raising a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old with her husband Devan while enrolled in the three-semester program. She left her job at Magnolia State Bank after six years, to fulfill the dream she’s had since high school.
“Nursing school was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, on top of having kids and a husband but I really enjoyed it,” Smith shared. “I couldn’t have done this without my supporters and the amazing instructors.
I’m really excited Jones College is expanding the Practical Nursing program to Jasper County to make it more convenient for more people to earn their degree closer to home.”
Smith plans to return to Jones College after working for a year to earn her Associates Degree in Nursing.
After earning the Florence Nightingale Award at the pinning and graduation ceremony at Jones College, Smith said it just confirms that nursing is what she needs to do.
“I just about cried when they called my name. I am honored and I hope I can live up to the expectations that the founder of nursing embodied,” said Smith. For Maggie Mason, being a Jones College graduate of nursing is the continuation of a legacy established by Mason’s great-grandmother Martha Clanton and Maggie’s mother Wanda Mason.
The Wayne County family has worked in home health care for 20 and 25 years respectively before continuing their nursing careers at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Maggie hopes to follow a similar path as she celebrates joining the ranks of the nursing profession.
“I’ve always looked up to them as role models since I was in kindergarten, as being really awesome. It is so awesome to be here today, since I waited for this day, forever it seems!
There were times I felt like it wasn’t going to happen, but I tried really hard, and I’m really excited about being here,” said Maggie. During the ceremony, the faculty recognized three students for different accomplishments. The Academic Excellence Award was given to the student who demonstrated the ability to not only achieve, but who also excelled in scholastic activities. Keyera Waters of Laurel had the highest average and demonstrated superior academic performance.
The pinning and graduation ceremony culminated with the traditional lighting of the nursing lamp, like Nightingale used to see for the injured soldiers of the Crimean War in 1853. Faculty members lit their lamps and passed the flame to each student as a symbolic measure of passing on their knowledge.
“Graduates, as you leave here and begin your careers, you too will bring light to the sick, the anxious and the suffering.... Let your light shine before men so they may see your good works. Never forget how important you are. You have accomplished a great thing. We are very proud of you so go out there and let your light shine!” said Practical Nursing instructor Jill Burge.
For more information about Jones College’s Practical Nursing Program at the Jasper County Center, call the Jasper County Center at (601) 477-5473 or check out the website at https://www.jcjc.edu/workforce/locations/jasper-campus/ and to learn more about Jones College’s Practical Nursing program click on the website at https://www.jcjc.edu/programs/practicalnursing/.
