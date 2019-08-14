“A Night with the Bobcats” is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the walking plaza in front of the C.L. Neill Student Center on the Jones College campus.
There will be a meet-and-greet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. with poster and pocket schedule give-a-ways for fans. Band and cheer posters will also be available. Youngsters will be able to get autographs on the posters and schedules. Games and other events will also be available for everyone.
Beginning at 7:30, members of the Bobcat soccer and football teams and the cheerleaders will be introduced. The Maroon Typhoon Marching Band and Touch of Gold dancers will perform.
The Bobcat football team opens the season Aug. 29 at Coahoma and the soccer teams begin MACJC South Division play at home on Aug. 30 vs. Mississippi Gulf Coast.
